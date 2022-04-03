All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1
|13
|9
|2
|New York
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|4
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|8
|Chicago
|2
|0
|3
|9
|5
|1
|Columbus
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|6
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Toronto FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|9
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Charlotte FC
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|9
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|6
|8
|14
|New York City FC
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|New England
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|9
|CF Montréal
|1
|3
|1
|4
|9
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|13
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|0
|1
|13
|13
|4
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|5
|LA Galaxy
|3
|2
|0
|9
|7
|5
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|2
|8
|13
|5
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|5
|Houston
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|4
|Minnesota United
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|4
|Seattle
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|6
|Nashville
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|4
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Portland
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|11
|Vancouver
|1
|3
|1
|4
|3
|9
|San Jose
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie
FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie
CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3
Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1
Nashville 1, Columbus 0
Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0
New York 1, New England 0
Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2
Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0
Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie
Houston 3, Miami 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1
Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 3 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.