Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 22:00
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Miami 51 28 .646 6-4 W-4 27-12 24-16 33-16
x-Boston 49 30 .620 2 8-2 W-2 28-13 21-17 32-18
x-Milwaukee 48 30 .615 6-4 L-2 26-14 22-16 30-18
x-Philadelphia 48 30 .615 6-4 W-2 22-17 26-13 29-19
Chicago 45 33 .577 4-6 L-1 27-11 18-22 29-20
Toronto 45 33 .577 7-3 L-1 21-17 24-16 28-21
Cleveland 43 36 .544 8 4-6 L-1 24-16 19-20 26-23
Atlanta 41 37 .526 7-3 W-5 26-14 15-23 25-24
Charlotte 40 38 .513 10½ 7-3 L-1 20-19 20-19 24-24
Brooklyn 40 38 .513 10½ 5-5 L-2 17-21 23-17 28-21
New York 35 44 .443 16 6-4 W-1 16-23 19-21 20-29
Washington 34 44 .436 16½ 5-5 L-1 21-19 13-25 24-25
Indiana 25 54 .316 26 2-8 L-7 16-24 9-30 11-38
Detroit 23 56 .291 28 5-5 W-3 13-26 10-30 18-32
Orlando 20 59 .253 31 2-8 L-6 10-29 10-30 10-39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Phoenix 62 16 .795 8-2 L-2 31-8 31-8 37-11
y-Memphis 55 23 .705 7 9-1 W-7 29-10 26-13 35-14
x-Golden State 50 29 .633 12½ 3-7 W-2 30-10 20-19 30-19
x-Dallas 49 30 .620 13½ 6-4 W-1 27-12 22-18 34-16
Denver 47 32 .595 15½ 6-4 W-1 22-16 25-16 28-21
Utah 46 32 .590 16 4-6 L-1 27-11 19-21 30-18
Minnesota 45 34 .570 17½ 6-4 W-2 25-13 20-21 31-20
L.A. Clippers 39 40 .494 23½ 4-6 W-2 22-16 17-24 23-26
New Orleans 34 44 .436 28 6-4 L-1 18-21 16-23 23-25
San Antonio 33 45 .423 29 7-3 W-2 16-24 17-21 23-25
L.A. Lakers 31 47 .397 31 2-8 L-6 20-20 11-27 16-32
Sacramento 29 50 .367 33½ 5-5 L-1 16-24 13-26 19-30
Portland 27 51 .346 35 1-9 L-7 17-23 10-28 11-37
Oklahoma City 23 55 .295 39 3-7 W-1 11-29 12-26 16-32
Houston 20 59 .253 42½ 3-7 L-4 11-29 9-30 11-41

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, New York 101

Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115

Miami 127, Chicago 109

Golden State 111, Utah 107

Sunday's Games

Boston 144, Washington 102

Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112

Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118

Detroit 121, Indiana 117

New York 118, Orlando 88

Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 113, Portland 92

Miami 114, Toronto 109

Minnesota 139, Houston 132

Golden State 109, Sacramento 90

L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent