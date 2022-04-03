All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|27-12
|24-16
|33-16
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|2
|8-2
|W-2
|28-13
|21-17
|32-18
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|30
|.615
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|26-14
|22-16
|30-18
|x-Philadelphia
|48
|30
|.615
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|22-17
|26-13
|29-19
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|27-11
|18-22
|29-20
|Toronto
|45
|33
|.577
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|21-17
|24-16
|28-21
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|24-16
|19-20
|26-23
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9½
|7-3
|W-5
|26-14
|15-23
|25-24
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|7-3
|L-1
|20-19
|20-19
|24-24
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|17-21
|23-17
|28-21
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|16-23
|19-21
|20-29
|Washington
|34
|44
|.436
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-19
|13-25
|24-25
|Indiana
|25
|54
|.316
|26
|2-8
|L-7
|16-24
|9-30
|11-38
|Detroit
|23
|56
|.291
|28
|5-5
|W-3
|13-26
|10-30
|18-32
|Orlando
|20
|59
|.253
|31
|2-8
|L-6
|10-29
|10-30
|10-39
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|62
|16
|.795
|—
|8-2
|L-2
|31-8
|31-8
|37-11
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|7
|9-1
|W-7
|29-10
|26-13
|35-14
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|12½
|3-7
|W-2
|30-10
|20-19
|30-19
|x-Dallas
|49
|30
|.620
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-12
|22-18
|34-16
|Denver
|47
|32
|.595
|15½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-16
|25-16
|28-21
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|27-11
|19-21
|30-18
|Minnesota
|45
|34
|.570
|17½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-13
|20-21
|31-20
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|40
|.494
|23½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-16
|17-24
|23-26
|New Orleans
|34
|44
|.436
|28
|6-4
|L-1
|18-21
|16-23
|23-25
|San Antonio
|33
|45
|.423
|29
|7-3
|W-2
|16-24
|17-21
|23-25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|47
|.397
|31
|2-8
|L-6
|20-20
|11-27
|16-32
|Sacramento
|29
|50
|.367
|33½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-24
|13-26
|19-30
|Portland
|27
|51
|.346
|35
|1-9
|L-7
|17-23
|10-28
|11-37
|Oklahoma City
|23
|55
|.295
|39
|3-7
|W-1
|11-29
|12-26
|16-32
|Houston
|20
|59
|.253
|42½
|3-7
|L-4
|11-29
|9-30
|11-41
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115
Miami 127, Chicago 109
Golden State 111, Utah 107
Boston 144, Washington 102
Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112
Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118
Detroit 121, Indiana 117
New York 118, Orlando 88
Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 113, Portland 92
Miami 114, Toronto 109
Minnesota 139, Houston 132
Golden State 109, Sacramento 90
L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100
No games scheduled.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.