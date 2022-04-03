THROUGH APRIL 2
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|47
|2781
|94
|2.03
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2593
|92
|2.13
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|54
|3208
|117
|2.19
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|33
|1938
|72
|2.23
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|2.30
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|54
|3180
|124
|2.34
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|48
|2714
|107
|2.37
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3193
|126
|2.37
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1180
|47
|2.39
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|32
|1859
|76
|2.45
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2135
|88
|2.47
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|14
|796
|33
|2.49
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|22
|1186
|50
|2.53
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|35
|1925
|82
|2.56
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|57
|3379
|145
|2.57
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|45
|2608
|115
|2.65
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|34
|1948
|86
|2.65
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|38
|2257
|100
|2.66
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|41
|2345
|104
|2.66
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3193
|35
|14
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|57
|3379
|33
|21
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|54
|3180
|33
|15
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|47
|2781
|33
|11
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|45
|2608
|33
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|48
|2714
|32
|9
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2593
|32
|10
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|54
|3208
|31
|14
|8
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|55
|3175
|28
|20
|5
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|42
|2441
|27
|12
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|58
|3453
|25
|24
|9
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|41
|2345
|25
|9
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|40
|2319
|25
|10
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2135
|24
|11
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|48
|2805
|22
|21
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|47
|2601
|22
|18
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|22
|14
|7
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|34
|1948
|21
|9
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|33
|1944
|20
|11
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|33
|1938
|20
|9
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2593
|92
|1306
|.934
|32
|10
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|47
|2781
|94
|1206
|.928
|33
|11
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|1229
|.927
|22
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|48
|2714
|107
|1321
|.925
|32
|9
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|54
|3208
|117
|1422
|.924
|31
|14
|8
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|32
|1859
|76
|898
|.922
|19
|6
|5
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|22
|1186
|50
|586
|.921
|10
|6
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|54
|3180
|124
|1451
|.921
|33
|15
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|57
|3379
|145
|1669
|.920
|33
|21
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|33
|1938
|72
|828
|.920
|20
|9
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3193
|126
|1431
|.919
|35
|14
|4
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|35
|1907
|87
|982
|.919
|15
|14
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1495
|68
|757
|.918
|9
|13
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1180
|47
|516
|.917
|11
|4
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|38
|2135
|88
|964
|.916
|24
|11
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|55
|3175
|142
|1549
|.916
|28
|20
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|41
|2253
|104
|1123
|.915
|18
|15
|6
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|41
|2345
|104
|1100
|.914
|25
|9
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|35
|1925
|82
|867
|.914
|17
|10
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|45
|2608
|115
|1215
|.914
|33
|6
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|54
|3208
|9
|31
|14
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|6
|22
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|48
|2714
|5
|32
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|58
|3453
|4
|25
|24
|9
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|54
|3180
|4
|33
|15
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|48
|2805
|4
|22
|21
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|47
|2781
|4
|33
|11
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|41
|2345
|4
|25
|9
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|57
|3379
|3
|33
|21
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|45
|2608
|3
|33
|6
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|2593
|3
|32
|10
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|33
|1944
|3
|20
|11
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|33
|1938
|3
|20
|9
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|35
|1925
|3
|17
|10
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|36
|1913
|3
|19
|9
|4
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|22
|1186
|3
|10
|6
|2