All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 64 37 20 5 2 81 200 194 Charlotte 64 37 23 4 0 78 214 182 Providence 59 30 19 4 6 70 171 158 Hershey 65 30 26 5 4 69 179 179 Hartford 62 29 26 5 2 65 183 197 WB/Scranton 65 30 27 4 4 68 184 195 Bridgeport 64 27 27 6 4 64 188 200 Lehigh Valley 63 25 27 7 4 61 169 203

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 62 39 16 6 1 85 218 169 Laval 59 31 23 3 2 67 196 192 Syracuse 64 32 24 6 2 72 200 203 Toronto 61 32 25 3 1 68 202 203 Rochester 65 32 25 5 3 72 221 240 Belleville 60 31 25 4 0 66 183 185 Cleveland 64 24 28 8 4 60 178 222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 64 41 13 5 5 92 215 163 Manitoba 62 36 20 4 2 78 194 174 Milwaukee 67 34 25 4 4 76 201 203 Rockford 59 30 24 4 1 65 180 185 Texas 62 27 24 6 5 65 193 203 Iowa 60 25 27 5 3 58 165 181 Grand Rapids 65 27 30 6 2 62 173 201

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 58 41 12 4 1 87 215 152 Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190 Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181 Bakersfield 58 30 18 5 5 70 190 168 Abbotsford 59 32 21 5 1 70 197 168 San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177 Henderson 57 26 27 3 1 56 163 180 Tucson 57 20 31 5 1 46 154 224 San Jose 60 20 36 2 2 44 181 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 9, Bridgeport 2

Rochester 6, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 8, Hartford 5

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 2

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 3

Rockford 6, Tucson 3

Stockton 7, San Jose 1

Abbotsford 6, Laval 1

Bakersfield 5, Henderson 2

San Diego 5, Iowa 3

Sunday's Games

Springfield 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3

Manitoba 4, Toronto 3

Texas 5, Chicago 3

Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 1

Abbotsford 3, Laval 1

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.