NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204 m-Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164 m-N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185 a-Toronto 68 44 19 5 93 258 207 a-Tampa Bay 68 43 18 7 93 228 192 m-Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188 Boston 68 43 20 5 91 217 183 Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186 Columbus 69 32 32 5 69 223 260 Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268 Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248 Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221 Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246 New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258 Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189 c-Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209 p-Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171 c-St. Louis 68 38 20 10 86 245 201 p-Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202 p-Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225 Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 Dallas 68 39 26 3 81 201 204 Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242 Arizona 69 22 42 5 49 176 249

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Seattle 4, Dallas 1

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.