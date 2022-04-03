All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|69
|48
|15
|6
|102
|287
|204
|28-6-0
|20-9-6
|13-2-2
|Toronto
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|258
|207
|25-7-2
|19-12-3
|11-6-0
|Tampa Bay
|68
|43
|18
|7
|93
|228
|192
|21-6-5
|22-12-2
|12-6-2
|Boston
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|217
|183
|22-11-2
|21-9-3
|14-4-1
|Detroit
|69
|26
|34
|9
|61
|197
|268
|17-13-6
|9-21-3
|6-11-3
|Buffalo
|70
|25
|34
|11
|61
|193
|248
|13-17-6
|12-17-5
|7-11-4
|Ottawa
|68
|25
|37
|6
|56
|181
|221
|13-19-3
|12-18-3
|7-11-2
|Montreal
|69
|19
|39
|11
|49
|178
|262
|10-19-4
|9-20-7
|8-10-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|69
|45
|16
|8
|98
|230
|164
|25-6-4
|20-10-4
|12-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|44
|20
|6
|94
|214
|185
|22-7-4
|22-13-2
|11-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|233
|188
|19-10-5
|22-9-5
|12-6-2
|Washington
|69
|37
|22
|10
|84
|226
|202
|16-15-5
|21-7-5
|14-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|190
|186
|18-13-4
|14-14-5
|11-6-2
|Columbus
|69
|32
|32
|5
|69
|223
|260
|18-14-3
|14-18-2
|8-15-0
|Philadelphia
|69
|22
|36
|11
|55
|179
|246
|13-16-6
|9-20-5
|6-11-4
|New Jersey
|69
|24
|39
|6
|54
|213
|258
|16-15-4
|8-24-2
|9-12-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|69
|49
|14
|6
|104
|262
|189
|28-4-3
|21-10-3
|13-5-3
|Minnesota
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|252
|209
|24-7-2
|19-13-3
|10-8-1
|St. Louis
|68
|38
|20
|10
|86
|245
|201
|21-9-4
|17-11-6
|12-5-3
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|21-11-0
|18-14-4
|13-6-1
|Dallas
|68
|39
|26
|3
|81
|201
|204
|21-9-1
|18-17-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|70
|33
|27
|10
|76
|217
|219
|19-14-2
|14-13-8
|13-6-5
|Chicago
|70
|24
|35
|11
|59
|188
|247
|11-17-6
|13-18-5
|4-13-6
|Arizona
|69
|22
|42
|5
|49
|176
|249
|10-23-1
|12-19-4
|7-11-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|68
|40
|19
|9
|89
|238
|171
|21-8-7
|19-11-2
|10-7-2
|Los Angeles
|71
|38
|23
|10
|86
|205
|202
|18-14-4
|20-9-6
|9-8-3
|Edmonton
|70
|40
|25
|5
|85
|249
|225
|23-12-0
|17-13-5
|16-5-0
|Vegas
|71
|39
|28
|4
|82
|227
|210
|20-13-3
|19-15-1
|15-5-1
|Vancouver
|70
|32
|28
|10
|74
|198
|202
|14-14-6
|18-14-4
|8-5-6
|Anaheim
|71
|28
|31
|12
|68
|199
|230
|16-16-5
|12-15-7
|10-9-3
|San Jose
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|181
|218
|16-15-4
|13-16-4
|8-8-3
|Seattle
|69
|22
|41
|6
|50
|182
|242
|12-20-3
|10-21-3
|5-16-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
St. Louis 6, Calgary 4
Dallas 5, San Jose 4
Florida 5, Buffalo 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Washington 1
Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1
Seattle 4, Dallas 1
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.