Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, April 3, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;20;80%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;Sunshine;33;22;NNE;9;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Very windy;26;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;12;WNW;19;35%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;14;10;Very windy, a shower;15;14;ENE;42;71%;86%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;8;3;Rain at times;10;9;W;36;80%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;5;-1;Afternoon flurries;4;0;S;3;66%;99%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;33;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;SW;14;29%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;8;3;Some brightening;5;1;SSE;16;86%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;32;22;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SE;9;86%;79%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WSW;9;50%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;NNW;7;69%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing and hot;36;20;Breezy and hot;34;18;NW;24;13%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;32;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SSE;7;72%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;19;ESE;12;42%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Warmer;33;24;E;9;51%;42%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;8;5;Breezy in the p.m.;13;5;NE;17;56%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;11;41%;10%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;6;-1;A couple of showers;12;1;SE;6;52%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Chilly with rain;8;4;WSW;24;70%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;21;12;A bit of rain;19;11;SE;9;69%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;30;18;Sunshine and nice;30;18;ESE;17;47%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;10;3;SW;14;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;7;0;A bit of rain;9;8;WSW;26;70%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;14;0;Rather cloudy;12;0;SW;11;48%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;7;-6;Mostly cloudy;8;0;SSW;10;50%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;NE;8;49%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A morning t-storm;30;18;A t-storm around;30;19;E;10;38%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;17;7;Plenty of sun;19;7;WSW;10;49%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;29;19;Sunny and breezy;32;22;NE;25;14%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;14;A shower or two;20;15;NNW;16;78%;92%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;32;18;A couple of showers;31;19;SSE;4;59%;87%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;16;74%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;8;4;Occasional a.m. rain;12;4;NNE;13;66%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;11;69%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;7;2;Afternoon rain;9;1;WNW;30;87%;95%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;23;17;Sunny and nice;23;18;N;23;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;30;15;Severe thunderstorms;25;13;SSW;15;64%;99%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;12;66%;45%;9

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;39;24;Hazy and hot;39;22;NNW;11;15%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Overcast and cooler;13;2;Milder;20;6;SSW;10;37%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;37;24;Hot with some sun;38;25;S;18;53%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;SSE;6;59%;59%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;12;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;8;W;31;83%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;25;6;Warm with sunshine;24;9;NNE;15;27%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, windy;15;12;Rain and drizzle;14;12;ESE;47;76%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;SSE;8;57%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;25;17;Low clouds breaking;25;17;NNE;10;68%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;32;21;A passing shower;31;22;SE;10;56%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;4;0;A little snow;3;0;SSW;26;79%;98%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;24;A shower and t-storm;32;25;N;10;69%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;Warmer with clearing;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;E;12;47%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;28;22;Breezy with some sun;28;21;E;25;58%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;39;24;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;SE;11;29%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;34;19;Hot, becoming breezy;34;19;N;16;24%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief a.m. showers;15;9;Becoming cloudy;13;7;ENE;14;62%;91%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;11;70%;92%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, not as hot;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;NNW;14;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. thunderstorm;19;14;Rain and a t-storm;16;12;N;9;95%;97%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;25;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNE;8;23%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;34;24;Hazy sun;35;23;W;16;45%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;18;A stray thunderstorm;28;16;SSW;9;61%;41%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;43;27;Sunny and hot;43;28;N;13;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around, cold;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;0;SW;17;50%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;31;25;Windy in the p.m.;31;26;ENE;23;58%;88%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;8;65%;92%;10

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;34;27;Breezy in the a.m.;33;29;S;20;56%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Showers around;33;24;NNW;8;74%;96%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and snow shower;15;4;A little a.m. rain;13;3;NE;11;69%;73%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;35;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;12;65%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;SSE;12;80%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy;17;8;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;NNE;23;45%;8%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;9;4;A morning shower;14;10;W;22;82%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;18;11;Warmer;22;13;S;9;67%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;29;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SSW;10;72%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Cool with sunshine;11;1;Partly sunny;11;3;NE;12;44%;5%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;29;Brilliant sunshine;33;28;S;8;55%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NE;6;83%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;34;26;Clearing;35;27;ENE;13;44%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;19;14;Increasing clouds;20;13;SSW;14;69%;12%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;WSW;12;17%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A strong t-storm;27;24;ESE;14;78%;92%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;5;-4;Breezy in the p.m.;5;0;SSW;18;57%;92%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;38;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;ESE;17;60%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;12;41%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;5;0;Partly sunny;9;0;NNE;3;48%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-5;Turning sunny;4;-3;SW;11;54%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;27;Hazy sun;33;27;SW;12;66%;1%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;NNE;19;55%;44%;10

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Mostly sunny;13;7;NW;17;40%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and warm;26;15;Sun and clouds;27;11;W;18;30%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-2;Cloudy and mild;6;2;SSW;16;91%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;13;9;An afternoon shower;17;6;NNW;12;53%;65%;8

Oslo, Norway;An afternoon shower;6;0;Colder with a shower;4;-5;N;12;72%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;8;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;WNW;13;58%;12%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;11;69%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;NW;8;82%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this afternoon;30;23;Occasional rain;28;24;ENE;12;84%;93%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Partly sunny;12;8;WSW;14;55%;55%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;29;18;Partly sunny;25;15;ESE;18;58%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;29;24;Showers around;31;24;N;15;66%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;A t-storm around;32;23;NE;14;69%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;21;A passing shower;31;21;ESE;10;57%;85%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;9;4;WSW;19;42%;91%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;16;3;Sunny and pleasant;18;2;S;10;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;21;11;A heavy shower;20;10;WSW;13;69%;91%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Rain tapering off;16;10;S;8;90%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain this morning;30;25;A shower or two;31;24;S;14;65%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;6;-1;An afternoon flurry;3;-4;NNE;11;78%;95%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;7;-1;A bit of snow;6;2;S;24;67%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NNW;10;77%;11%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;36;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;SE;10;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;12;4;A couple of showers;14;2;N;8;65%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;3;-2;Cloudy;7;2;S;13;47%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;Partly sunny;17;10;WNW;25;63%;6%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;11;74%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;29;23;Increasing clouds;29;23;ESE;17;70%;28%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and clouds;25;18;Some sun, a shower;22;18;WSW;9;95%;52%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NNE;10;12%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SW;8;35%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;A passing shower;30;20;ENE;9;79%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;ENE;11;46%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;Afternoon showers;11;7;Windy with a t-storm;9;6;SSW;30;70%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;W;8;50%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SE;12;49%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;8;70%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;10;-1;A couple of showers;11;1;SSW;9;54%;90%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;16;61%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;7;-2;A little snow;4;-5;NNE;9;87%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;27;17;Partly sunny;27;16;W;13;51%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;17;13;Breezy and warmer;21;16;E;22;69%;28%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-2;A little snow;5;0;S;21;72%;99%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;Sunny and very warm;28;14;ENE;8;32%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with hazy sun;28;12;Windy;19;5;NW;35;42%;78%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;16;W;11;12%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;NNE;11;56%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;16;4;A couple of showers;16;7;E;6;53%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds, showers;14;8;Rain;11;9;NNW;22;96%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;7;0;Considerable clouds;6;2;SE;11;74%;70%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;21;15;Warmer;27;18;E;9;47%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;15;11;Inc. clouds;19;13;E;17;65%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;14;-7;Mostly cloudy, windy;11;-10;NNW;24;39%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;9;6;Rain, a thunderstorm;10;6;WSW;17;69%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cold;5;-2;Partly sunny;10;5;WSW;9;44%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;29;18;ESE;7;42%;31%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;7;1;SSW;20;58%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cold;3;-1;Breezy in the p.m.;6;2;SW;25;64%;89%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Clearing and breezy;21;17;NNW;30;76%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;WSW;11;40%;9%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;25;11;Partly sunny, cooler;18;4;SE;11;33%;4%;7

