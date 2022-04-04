Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, April 3, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;90;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;13;80%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;90;73;Sunshine;91;71;NNE;6;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Very windy;79;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;53;WNW;12;35%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;57;50;Very windy, a shower;59;57;ENE;26;71%;86%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;46;37;Rain at times;51;48;W;23;80%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;40;30;Afternoon flurries;39;32;S;2;66%;99%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;92;64;Sunny and hot;93;65;SW;8;29%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;46;37;Some brightening;40;34;SSE;10;86%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;90;71;Couple of t-storms;82;70;SE;6;86%;79%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;49;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;6;50%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;72;61;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;NNW;4;69%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing and hot;97;69;Breezy and hot;93;64;NW;15;13%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;89;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;4;72%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;92;69;Mostly sunny;92;66;ESE;8;42%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;78;72;Warmer;92;75;E;5;51%;42%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;46;41;Breezy in the p.m.;55;42;NE;11;56%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;70;45;Partly sunny;72;48;SSW;7;41%;10%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;43;31;A couple of showers;53;34;SE;4;52%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Chilly with rain;46;39;WSW;15;70%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;69;53;A bit of rain;67;51;SE;6;69%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;86;64;Sunshine and nice;86;64;ESE;10;47%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;43;27;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SW;9;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;45;32;A bit of rain;48;46;WSW;16;70%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;57;32;Rather cloudy;54;32;SW;7;48%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;44;21;Mostly cloudy;46;31;SSW;6;50%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;NE;5;49%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A morning t-storm;86;64;A t-storm around;85;67;E;6;38%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;62;45;Plenty of sun;66;44;WSW;6;49%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;84;66;Sunny and breezy;90;72;NE;15;14%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;74;57;A shower or two;68;59;NNW;10;78%;92%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;90;65;A couple of showers;88;66;SSE;3;59%;87%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;95;80;Mostly sunny, warm;96;81;SE;10;74%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;46;39;Occasional a.m. rain;53;39;NNE;8;66%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;7;69%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;44;36;Afternoon rain;47;34;WNW;18;87%;95%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;73;63;Sunny and nice;74;64;N;14;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;85;60;Severe thunderstorms;77;56;SSW;9;64%;99%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;7;66%;45%;9

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;102;75;Hazy and hot;102;72;NNW;7;15%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Overcast and cooler;56;36;Milder;68;42;SSW;6;37%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;98;76;Hot with some sun;101;76;S;11;53%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;SSE;4;59%;59%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;54;44;Cloudy with a shower;56;47;W;19;83%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;78;44;Warm with sunshine;76;49;NNE;9;27%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, windy;59;54;Rain and drizzle;57;53;ESE;29;76%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;SSE;5;57%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;76;62;Low clouds breaking;78;62;NNE;6;68%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;71;A passing shower;89;71;SE;6;56%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;39;31;A little snow;37;32;SSW;16;79%;98%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;95;75;A shower and t-storm;90;76;N;6;69%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;Warmer with clearing;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;E;7;47%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;83;71;Breezy with some sun;82;70;E;16;58%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;102;74;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;7;29%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;94;66;Hot, becoming breezy;93;65;N;10;24%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief a.m. showers;59;48;Becoming cloudy;55;45;ENE;9;62%;91%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;7;70%;92%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, not as hot;95;78;Mostly sunny;94;77;NNW;9;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. thunderstorm;66;57;Rain and a t-storm;60;54;N;6;95%;97%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;76;46;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNE;5;23%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;93;76;Hazy sun;94;74;W;10;45%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;64;A stray thunderstorm;83;62;SSW;5;61%;41%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;110;80;Sunny and hot;109;83;N;8;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around, cold;38;30;Mostly cloudy;43;33;SW;10;50%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;88;77;Windy in the p.m.;88;79;ENE;14;58%;88%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;74;A t-storm around;91;75;SW;5;65%;92%;10

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;94;81;Breezy in the a.m.;92;83;S;13;56%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Showers around;91;75;NNW;5;74%;96%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and snow shower;59;40;A little a.m. rain;55;38;NE;7;69%;73%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;95;81;A t-storm around;93;80;SSW;7;65%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;63;Clouds and sun, nice;71;63;SSE;7;80%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy;62;47;Partly sunny, breezy;60;48;NNE;14;45%;8%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;48;40;A morning shower;57;50;W;14;82%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;65;51;Warmer;72;55;S;6;67%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;85;76;Mostly cloudy;87;77;SSW;6;72%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Cool with sunshine;53;34;Partly sunny;52;37;NE;8;44%;5%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;83;Brilliant sunshine;91;82;S;5;55%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;NE;4;83%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;93;79;Clearing;96;81;ENE;8;44%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;67;57;Increasing clouds;68;55;SSW;8;69%;12%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny;84;55;WSW;7;17%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;82;75;A strong t-storm;80;76;ESE;9;78%;92%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;40;24;Breezy in the p.m.;41;32;SSW;11;57%;92%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;100;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;ESE;11;60%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;76;60;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NE;7;41%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;41;32;Partly sunny;48;33;NNE;2;48%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;22;Turning sunny;39;26;SW;7;54%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;80;Hazy sun;91;81;SW;7;66%;1%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;58;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;NNE;12;55%;44%;10

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;40;Mostly sunny;55;45;NW;10;40%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and warm;79;59;Sun and clouds;80;52;W;11;30%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;35;29;Cloudy and mild;42;35;SSW;10;91%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;55;47;An afternoon shower;63;43;NNW;8;53%;65%;8

Oslo, Norway;An afternoon shower;43;32;Colder with a shower;40;22;N;7;72%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;46;30;Mostly cloudy;49;31;WNW;8;58%;12%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;ESE;7;69%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;NW;5;82%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this afternoon;86;74;Occasional rain;82;75;ENE;7;84%;93%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;46;31;Partly sunny;53;46;WSW;9;55%;55%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;84;64;Partly sunny;77;59;ESE;11;58%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;84;75;Showers around;88;76;N;9;66%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;72;A t-storm around;90;74;NE;9;69%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;70;A passing shower;88;69;ESE;6;57%;85%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;38;29;Breezy in the p.m.;48;39;WSW;12;42%;91%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;61;37;Sunny and pleasant;64;36;S;6;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;69;52;A heavy shower;69;51;WSW;8;69%;91%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;70;53;Rain tapering off;60;50;S;5;90%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain this morning;85;77;A shower or two;87;75;S;9;65%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;43;30;An afternoon flurry;38;25;NNE;7;78%;95%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;45;31;A bit of snow;42;36;S;15;67%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;85;74;NNW;6;77%;11%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;97;69;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;SE;7;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;54;39;A couple of showers;57;36;N;5;65%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;38;28;Cloudy;45;36;S;8;47%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;63;51;Partly sunny;63;50;WNW;15;63%;6%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;80;67;A t-storm in spots;80;65;E;7;74%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;85;73;Increasing clouds;84;73;ESE;11;70%;28%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and clouds;76;65;Some sun, a shower;72;64;WSW;6;95%;52%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;NNE;6;12%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;SW;5;35%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;A passing shower;87;69;ENE;6;79%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;ENE;7;46%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;Afternoon showers;52;45;Windy with a t-storm;49;42;SSW;19;70%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;W;5;50%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;Mostly cloudy;64;50;SE;7;49%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;5;70%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;50;30;A couple of showers;52;34;SSW;6;54%;90%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;Partly sunny;84;75;E;10;61%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;44;29;A little snow;39;24;NNE;6;87%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;80;63;Partly sunny;80;62;W;8;51%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;63;55;Breezy and warmer;70;61;E;14;69%;28%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;39;28;A little snow;42;32;S;13;72%;99%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;Sunny and very warm;83;57;ENE;5;32%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with hazy sun;82;53;Windy;66;41;NW;22;42%;78%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;84;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;61;W;7;12%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;NNE;7;56%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;61;40;A couple of showers;60;45;E;4;53%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds, showers;57;47;Rain;53;48;NNW;14;96%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;45;31;Considerable clouds;42;36;SE;7;74%;70%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;70;60;Warmer;81;65;E;5;47%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;59;52;Inc. clouds;66;56;E;10;65%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;57;19;Mostly cloudy, windy;52;13;NNW;15;39%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;49;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;43;WSW;11;69%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cold;41;29;Partly sunny;50;41;WSW;6;44%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;82;64;Partly sunny;83;64;ESE;4;42%;31%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;42;26;Mostly cloudy;44;33;SSW;12;58%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cold;38;30;Breezy in the p.m.;43;36;SW;16;64%;89%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Clearing and breezy;69;63;NNW;19;76%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;92;79;Mostly sunny;93;76;WSW;7;40%;9%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;77;51;Partly sunny, cooler;65;39;SE;7;33%;4%;7

