Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/04/04 07:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, April 3, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;90;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;13;80%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;90;73;Sunshine;91;71;NNE;6;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Very windy;79;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;53;WNW;12;35%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;57;50;Very windy, a shower;59;57;ENE;26;71%;86%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A few showers;46;37;Rain at times;51;48;W;23;80%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;40;30;Afternoon flurries;39;32;S;2;66%;99%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;92;64;Sunny and hot;93;65;SW;8;29%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;46;37;Some brightening;40;34;SSE;10;86%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;90;71;Couple of t-storms;82;70;SE;6;86%;79%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;49;Mostly cloudy;65;48;WSW;6;50%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;72;61;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;NNW;4;69%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing and hot;97;69;Breezy and hot;93;64;NW;15;13%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;89;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;4;72%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;92;69;Mostly sunny;92;66;ESE;8;42%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;78;72;Warmer;92;75;E;5;51%;42%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;46;41;Breezy in the p.m.;55;42;NE;11;56%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;70;45;Partly sunny;72;48;SSW;7;41%;10%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;43;31;A couple of showers;53;34;SE;4;52%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Chilly with rain;46;39;WSW;15;70%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;69;53;A bit of rain;67;51;SE;6;69%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;86;64;Sunshine and nice;86;64;ESE;10;47%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;43;27;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SW;9;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;45;32;A bit of rain;48;46;WSW;16;70%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;57;32;Rather cloudy;54;32;SW;7;48%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;44;21;Mostly cloudy;46;31;SSW;6;50%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;NE;5;49%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A morning t-storm;86;64;A t-storm around;85;67;E;6;38%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;62;45;Plenty of sun;66;44;WSW;6;49%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;84;66;Sunny and breezy;90;72;NE;15;14%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;74;57;A shower or two;68;59;NNW;10;78%;92%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;90;65;A couple of showers;88;66;SSE;3;59%;87%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;95;80;Mostly sunny, warm;96;81;SE;10;74%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;46;39;Occasional a.m. rain;53;39;NNE;8;66%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;7;69%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;44;36;Afternoon rain;47;34;WNW;18;87%;95%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;73;63;Sunny and nice;74;64;N;14;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;85;60;Severe thunderstorms;77;56;SSW;9;64%;99%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;7;66%;45%;9

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;102;75;Hazy and hot;102;72;NNW;7;15%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Overcast and cooler;56;36;Milder;68;42;SSW;6;37%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;98;76;Hot with some sun;101;76;S;11;53%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;SSE;4;59%;59%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;54;44;Cloudy with a shower;56;47;W;19;83%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;78;44;Warm with sunshine;76;49;NNE;9;27%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, windy;59;54;Rain and drizzle;57;53;ESE;29;76%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;SSE;5;57%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;76;62;Low clouds breaking;78;62;NNE;6;68%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;71;A passing shower;89;71;SE;6;56%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;39;31;A little snow;37;32;SSW;16;79%;98%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;95;75;A shower and t-storm;90;76;N;6;69%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;Warmer with clearing;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;E;7;47%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;83;71;Breezy with some sun;82;70;E;16;58%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;102;74;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;7;29%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;94;66;Hot, becoming breezy;93;65;N;10;24%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief a.m. showers;59;48;Becoming cloudy;55;45;ENE;9;62%;91%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;7;70%;92%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, not as hot;95;78;Mostly sunny;94;77;NNW;9;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. thunderstorm;66;57;Rain and a t-storm;60;54;N;6;95%;97%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;76;46;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNE;5;23%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;93;76;Hazy sun;94;74;W;10;45%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;64;A stray thunderstorm;83;62;SSW;5;61%;41%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;110;80;Sunny and hot;109;83;N;8;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around, cold;38;30;Mostly cloudy;43;33;SW;10;50%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;88;77;Windy in the p.m.;88;79;ENE;14;58%;88%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;74;A t-storm around;91;75;SW;5;65%;92%;10

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;94;81;Breezy in the a.m.;92;83;S;13;56%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Showers around;91;75;NNW;5;74%;96%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and snow shower;59;40;A little a.m. rain;55;38;NE;7;69%;73%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;95;81;A t-storm around;93;80;SSW;7;65%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;63;Clouds and sun, nice;71;63;SSE;7;80%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy;62;47;Partly sunny, breezy;60;48;NNE;14;45%;8%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;48;40;A morning shower;57;50;W;14;82%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;65;51;Warmer;72;55;S;6;67%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;85;76;Mostly cloudy;87;77;SSW;6;72%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Cool with sunshine;53;34;Partly sunny;52;37;NE;8;44%;5%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;83;Brilliant sunshine;91;82;S;5;55%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;NE;4;83%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;93;79;Clearing;96;81;ENE;8;44%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;67;57;Increasing clouds;68;55;SSW;8;69%;12%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny;84;55;WSW;7;17%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;82;75;A strong t-storm;80;76;ESE;9;78%;92%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;40;24;Breezy in the p.m.;41;32;SSW;11;57%;92%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;100;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;ESE;11;60%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;76;60;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NE;7;41%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;41;32;Partly sunny;48;33;NNE;2;48%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;22;Turning sunny;39;26;SW;7;54%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;80;Hazy sun;91;81;SW;7;66%;1%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;58;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;NNE;12;55%;44%;10

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;40;Mostly sunny;55;45;NW;10;40%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and warm;79;59;Sun and clouds;80;52;W;11;30%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;35;29;Cloudy and mild;42;35;SSW;10;91%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;55;47;An afternoon shower;63;43;NNW;8;53%;65%;8

Oslo, Norway;An afternoon shower;43;32;Colder with a shower;40;22;N;7;72%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;46;30;Mostly cloudy;49;31;WNW;8;58%;12%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;ESE;7;69%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;NW;5;82%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this afternoon;86;74;Occasional rain;82;75;ENE;7;84%;93%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;46;31;Partly sunny;53;46;WSW;9;55%;55%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;84;64;Partly sunny;77;59;ESE;11;58%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;84;75;Showers around;88;76;N;9;66%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;72;A t-storm around;90;74;NE;9;69%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;70;A passing shower;88;69;ESE;6;57%;85%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;38;29;Breezy in the p.m.;48;39;WSW;12;42%;91%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;61;37;Sunny and pleasant;64;36;S;6;55%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;69;52;A heavy shower;69;51;WSW;8;69%;91%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;70;53;Rain tapering off;60;50;S;5;90%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain this morning;85;77;A shower or two;87;75;S;9;65%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;43;30;An afternoon flurry;38;25;NNE;7;78%;95%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;45;31;A bit of snow;42;36;S;15;67%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;85;74;NNW;6;77%;11%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;97;69;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;SE;7;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;54;39;A couple of showers;57;36;N;5;65%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;38;28;Cloudy;45;36;S;8;47%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;63;51;Partly sunny;63;50;WNW;15;63%;6%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;80;67;A t-storm in spots;80;65;E;7;74%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with sunshine;85;73;Increasing clouds;84;73;ESE;11;70%;28%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and clouds;76;65;Some sun, a shower;72;64;WSW;6;95%;52%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;NNE;6;12%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;SW;5;35%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;A passing shower;87;69;ENE;6;79%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;ENE;7;46%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;Afternoon showers;52;45;Windy with a t-storm;49;42;SSW;19;70%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;W;5;50%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;Mostly cloudy;64;50;SE;7;49%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;5;70%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;50;30;A couple of showers;52;34;SSW;6;54%;90%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;Partly sunny;84;75;E;10;61%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;44;29;A little snow;39;24;NNE;6;87%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;80;63;Partly sunny;80;62;W;8;51%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;63;55;Breezy and warmer;70;61;E;14;69%;28%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;39;28;A little snow;42;32;S;13;72%;99%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;Sunny and very warm;83;57;ENE;5;32%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with hazy sun;82;53;Windy;66;41;NW;22;42%;78%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;84;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;61;W;7;12%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;NNE;7;56%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;61;40;A couple of showers;60;45;E;4;53%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds, showers;57;47;Rain;53;48;NNW;14;96%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;45;31;Considerable clouds;42;36;SE;7;74%;70%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;70;60;Warmer;81;65;E;5;47%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;59;52;Inc. clouds;66;56;E;10;65%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;57;19;Mostly cloudy, windy;52;13;NNW;15;39%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;49;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;43;WSW;11;69%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cold;41;29;Partly sunny;50;41;WSW;6;44%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;82;64;Partly sunny;83;64;ESE;4;42%;31%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;42;26;Mostly cloudy;44;33;SSW;12;58%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cold;38;30;Breezy in the p.m.;43;36;SW;16;64%;89%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Clearing and breezy;69;63;NNW;19;76%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;92;79;Mostly sunny;93;76;WSW;7;40%;9%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;77;51;Partly sunny, cooler;65;39;SE;7;33%;4%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent