AP PHOTOS: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest

Sanjana of Uttar Pradesh state kisses the trophy after winning the first national Miss Saraighat Body Building Championship in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)