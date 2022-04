CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Australia beat England by 71 runs Sunday in the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval:

Australia 356-5 (Alyssa Healy 170, Rachael Haynes 68, Beth Mooney 62; Anya Shrubsole 3-46).

England 285 (Nat Sciver 148 not out; Alana King 3-64).

