Average disposable income in Taiwan more than twice that of China's Fujian

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average disposable income of residents of China's Fujian province in 2020 is less than half that of a Taiwan resident, according to a report released by the Fujian Development Research Center on Wednesday (March 30).

In the report entitled “Suggestions for the several thought processes for solidly promoting the province’s common prosperity as compared to Zhejiang,” researchers wrote that while Fujian’s GDP is currently equal to Taiwan, residents of the province make less than half the money Taiwan residents do. “Specifically, in certain areas concerning people’s livelihood, there is still a considerable way to go to achieve overall overtaking,” the report read.

The report stated that in 2020, Fujian’s GDP reached 4.39 billion yuan (NT$19 trillion), while the average disposable income of residents was 37,202 yuan (NT$168,000). Per Taiwan’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, the average disposable income per person in Taiwan in 2020 was NT$370,000.

Chinese researchers wrote in the report that Fujian must work to close the economic gap with Taiwan, claiming that by doing so, the province can showcase the “cross-strait assimilated development demonstration area,” thus aiding “the motherland’s reunification.” They did not provide an explanation for what a “cross-strait assimilated development demonstration area” is or how Fujian’s development would contribute to it.