Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine

Taiwan announces relaxed standards for COVID cases with light or no symptoms to be discharged from centralized quarantine. (Facebook, Ministry of Heal... Taiwan announces relaxed standards for COVID cases with light or no symptoms to be discharged from centralized quarantine. (Facebook, Ministry of Health and Welfare screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As most COVID cases in Taiwan this year have shown mild to no symptoms, recovered cases may now exit centralized quarantine after meeting newly relaxed standards so medical resources can be put to better use, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (April 3).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during a routine press conference that the decision was made after discussions with experts. Other rules regarding quarantine have not changed.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the policy change was made in response to the fact that most imported cases had already contracted COVID prior to entering Taiwan.

The CECC has canceled the requirement that cases with light or no symptoms remain in centralized quarantine for 10 full days and test positive for the nucleocapsid protein in an antibody test. This means that as long as cases get two negative test results or two Ct values above 30, they will be discharged.

However, Lo added that those discharged within seven days of entering Taiwan will still need to finish the remainder of the 10-day quarantine at home or a quarantine hotel and take a PCR test upon completion of quarantine. This is to prevent the spread of the virus or a new variant that may have been contracted within seven days of an individual boarding the plane.

Additionally, those who have exited quarantine and are undergoing the seven-day self-health monitoring period will now need to take two rapid tests in order to ensure COVID does not recur, according to Lo.