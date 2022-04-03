Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's weekend washout to be followed by better weather

First few days of Tomb Sweeping Festival plagued by wind and rain, rest of month should see 'mild and stable' conditions

  1261
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/04/03 16:03
Over 30,000 people attended Taiwan Music Festival in Pingtung before it was canceled due to COVID case. 

Over 30,000 people attended Taiwan Music Festival in Pingtung before it was canceled due to COVID case. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Tomb Sweeping Festival was largely a washout, milder weather is on the horizon for the rest of the month.

A Central Weather Bureau (CWB) wind and heavy rain advisory was in effect from Sunday morning (April 3), with much of the main island and outlying islands affected. The inclement weather saw events like the Eden Hill Festival in Yilan County canceled.

In a statement that came out Friday, organizers said they had to nix the musical jamboree, scheduled to feature scores of DJs and supporting acts, because of health and safety reasons:

“Surprisingly, strong winds have hit the venue tonight, and all the protective structure has been shattered like a house of cards. If we continue the event, that could eventually result in the harm of some of our guests.”

Meanwhile, the traditional music and dance celebrations in Kenting went ahead as usual Friday and Saturday nights, despite some showers. However, the Taiwan Music Festival was canceled Sunday after a COVID case was confirmed.

Looking forward, a continental cold air mass from south China will continue to bring cold and wet weather in the upcoming week. “Mild and stable” weather for much of the rest of the month is promised after that.

It looks to be a “near normal” Taiwan weather outlook overall for the month, according to the CWB.

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent