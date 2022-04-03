Alexa
Donors to Taiwan MOFA’s support Ukraine fund get free NFT

Artworks feature symbols from both countries, such as pineapples and cherries

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/03 15:47
HumanityToken NFT featuring pineapple giving cherry piggyback. (DECENT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A non-fungible token (NFT) project launched by the Slovak Economic and Culture Office in Taipei and a teenage Ukrainian artist who fled to Poland, are offering free tokens to those who donate money to support Ukraine.

Those who donate to Ukraine through Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) platform are eligible to receive an NFT, the "HumanityToken."

Created by an 18-year-old artist named Maria, the artworks draw on the national symbols of both Taiwan and Ukraine, including fruit, wildlife, and national flowers, according to an ETToday report. Cherries, for example, evoke Ukraine, while pineapples represent Taiwan and Japanese cornel cherries stand for Slovakia.

As of Thursday (March 31), the project has around 1,500 NFTs left to be given away.

All details of the campaign and how to contribute and receive an NFT can be found on this Medium post. Another post by Maria describes her plight in the warzone.
Ukraine crisis
support Ukraine
NFT
artist
donations
MOFA
Slovakia-Taiwan relations

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:08 GMT+08:00

