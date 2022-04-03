Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan

Analysts say use of civilian planes could lower risk China shoots them down

  4383
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/03 14:22
Ukrainian-made Antonov plane drops supplies. (Antonov photo)

Ukrainian-made Antonov plane drops supplies. (Antonov photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Analysts have proposed the EU carry out airlifts to aid Taiwan if the country is besieged by a Chinese aerial blockade in the future.

In an in-depth piece on the topic published in The Diplomat, Franz-Stefan Gady and Oskar Glaese, two researchers at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, discuss four different scenarios for Chinese action against Taiwan and offer possible strategies the EU could pursue to assist Taiwan.

These four scenarios were first proposed by the U.S. Department of Defense in a 2021 report and include a coercive cyber and information operations campaign, a dedicated air and maritime blockade, a stand-off campaign of air and missile strikes, and an invasion of Taiwan’s outlying islands and/or the main island itself.

In their discussion on “Scenario 2: Air and Maritime Blockade,” Gady and Glaese outline how the EU could send civilian cargo planes to stage airlifts and break through the blockade. This, they argue, would both help Taiwan and avoid escalation into a kinetic conflict since it would be a non-military operation.

To emphasize this to Beijing, the airlift could be run by the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre. Agreements could be made in advance between Europe’s commercial airline operators and its governments to facilitate this.

The analysts posit that, if China were to pursue scenario 2, it would be hoping to avoid all-out war and may therefore be less likely to shoot down Europe’s civilian cargo planes. Europe could combine the airlift with the threat of economic sanctions to put pressure on Chinese leaders and deescalate the situation.
EU-Taiwan
Taiwan invasion
naval blockade
Taiwan Strait
airlift

RELATED ARTICLES

Singapore PM speaks out against use of military force in Taiwan Strait
Singapore PM speaks out against use of military force in Taiwan Strait
2022/04/01 17:43
Chinese military says U.S. destroyer's passage through Taiwan Strait 'provocative'
Chinese military says U.S. destroyer's passage through Taiwan Strait 'provocative'
2022/03/20 10:27
Ukraine's strong resistance against Russia proves Taiwan can counter China: Former US official
Ukraine's strong resistance against Russia proves Taiwan can counter China: Former US official
2022/03/19 11:27
China says aircraft carrier passage through Taiwan Strait 'routine training'
China says aircraft carrier passage through Taiwan Strait 'routine training'
2022/03/19 09:39
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 20:40