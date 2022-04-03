Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Paulo scores, Sounders win 2-1 over Minnesota United

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 10:51
Paulo scores, Sounders win 2-1 over Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brent Kallman’s own goal led to a 2-1 win for the Seattle Sounders Saturday over Minnesota United.

Seattle's Jordan Morris ran onto a one-touch pass by Cristian Roldán and raced down the left side before playing a low cross in front of the net that Kallman redirected into the net in the 49th minute to put the Sounders (2-2-1) on top 2-0.

The Sounders also got one goal from Joao Paulo.

Emanuel Reynoso scored the lone goal for United (2-1-2).

United outshot the Sounders 9-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Stefan Frei saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

The Sounders next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit Austin on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent