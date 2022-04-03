Alexa
Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 on own goal

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 10:27
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored the decisive own goal while Carlos Miguel stopped five shots as the New York Red Bulls earned a 1-0 victory Saturday over the New England Revolution.

Polster’s game-winner came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to secure the win for the Red Bulls (3-1-1).

The Red Bulls (3-1-1) outshot the Revolution (1-3-1) 12-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Carlos Miguel saved all five shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Brad Knighton saved five of the six shots he faced for the Revolution.

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Red Bulls host CF Montreal and the Revolution visit Inter Miami.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

