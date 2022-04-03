Sanchez scores in LAFC's 4-2 win over Orlando City

Orlando City midfielder César Araújo (5) dribbles past a Los Angeles FC defender during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022.... Orlando City midfielder César Araújo (5) dribbles past a Los Angeles FC defender during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.

Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.

LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.

Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).

Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.

Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the LA Galaxy while Orlando hosts the Chicago Fire.

