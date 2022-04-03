Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sanchez scores in LAFC's 4-2 win over Orlando City

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 10:32
Los Angeles FC players celebrate a goal against Orlando City during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr...
Orlando City midfielder César Araújo (5) dribbles past Los Angeles FC defenders during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. ...
Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato celebrates his goal against Los Angeles FC during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (...
Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) celebrates his goal against Los Angeles FC with Ercan Kara (9) during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Sa...
Orlando City defender Ruan Teixeira, left, and Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla...
Orlando City midfielder César Araújo (5) dribbles past a Los Angeles FC defender during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022....

Los Angeles FC players celebrate a goal against Orlando City during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr...

Orlando City midfielder César Araújo (5) dribbles past Los Angeles FC defenders during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. ...

Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato celebrates his goal against Los Angeles FC during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (...

Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) celebrates his goal against Los Angeles FC with Ercan Kara (9) during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Sa...

Orlando City defender Ruan Teixeira, left, and Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla...

Orlando City midfielder César Araújo (5) dribbles past a Los Angeles FC defender during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, April 2, 2022....

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.

Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.

LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.

Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).

Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.

Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the LA Galaxy while Orlando hosts the Chicago Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent