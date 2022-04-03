Alexa
Muyl scores, Willis earns shutout as Nashville defeats Crew

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 08:18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Willis delivered a four-save shutout while Alex Muyl scored a pivotal goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Muyl’s game-winner came in the 28th minute to seal the win for Nashville (2-2-1). Taylor Washington got an assist on the goal.

The Crew (2-1-2) outshot Nashville 8-5, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Willis saved all four shots he faced for Nashville. Eloy Room saved two of the three shots he faced for the Crew.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville visiting Sporting Kansas City while the Crew visit the Philadelphia Union.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-05 04:59 GMT+08:00

