AP PHOTOS on Day 38: Retreating troops leave devastation

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/03 05:07
Civilians cheer along with a Ukrainian serviceman as a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrives in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Buc...
A woman holds food items she received after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukrai...
A Ukranian soldier eyes a soccer ball during a pick-up game in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Ab...
People hold portraits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an anti-war rally in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Pol...
The mother of 40-year-old Senior lieutenant, Oliynyk Dmytro, mourns his death during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, outside the H...
A man stands next to a civilian vehicle that was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces that still contains the body of the dr...
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a piece of wood to check if the body of a man dressed in civilian clothing is booby-trapped with explosive devices, in the...
Ukrainian servicemen stand next to the body of man dressed in civilian clothing, in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Satur...
Anti-tank mines are spread out on a bridge in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A man and child on a bicycle come across the body of a civilian lying on a street in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Satu...
Crosses to honor civilians killed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, mark a mass grave in the forest of Irpin, on the outskirts of ...
Ukrainian soldiers work to remove the body of a Russian soldier from a destroyed Russian tank, in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sat...
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past an Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in...
Ukrainian battalion commander "Azimut", 53, rests as he recovers from injuries received in combat against Russian forces, at a military hospital in Za...

In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, civilians cheer as a convoy arrives bringing aid, including food, to an area that had been occupied by Russian troops.

A Ukrainian soldier checks the body of a man dressed in civilian clothes for possible booby traps left by retreating Russian forces. Locals said the dead in Bucha were civilians killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned residents that Russian forces were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and even corpses. Anti-tank mines were scattered across a bridge in Bucha.

In Irpin, crosses honoring the civilians killed during fighting mark a mass grave in the forest. In town, a Ukrainian soldier plays a pick-up game of soccer in front of buildings with shattered windows.

Elsewhere, protesters hold posters bearing the image of Zelenskyy during an anti-war rally at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland.