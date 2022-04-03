Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ward-Prowse has Beckham's EPL free kick record in his sights

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 01:03
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, celebrates scoring the equalising goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and...
Leeds United's Raphinha, left, vies for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Un...
Leeds United's Jack Harrison, left, scores the opening goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Southampton, at E...
Southampton's Che Adams, centre, is tackled by Leeds United's Diego Llorente, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and ...
Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores the opening goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Southampton, at Elland R...

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, celebrates scoring the equalising goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and...

Leeds United's Raphinha, left, vies for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Un...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison, left, scores the opening goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Southampton, at E...

Southampton's Che Adams, centre, is tackled by Leeds United's Diego Llorente, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and ...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison scores the opening goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Southampton, at Elland R...

LEEDS, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse has David Beckham in his sights.

The Southampton midfielder produced more free kick magic to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday and halt its four-game losing run.

Only Beckham, with 18, has scored more direct free kick goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse, who has moved on to 13.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds the lead in the 29th, bundling home from close range after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to gather Raphinha's cross from the right.

Leeds, which won its previous two league matches, moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton lost its previous three league games before a thumping home FA Cup loss to Manchester City before the international break, and will be happier than Leeds with a point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent