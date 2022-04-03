Alexa
Man City stays top with 2-0 win at Burnley in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/04/03 00:34
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Premier League soccer match ...

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola sits on the bench before the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, ...

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, right, score his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Tu...

Manchester City's Rodrigo, foreground, tries to keep the ball as Burnley's Josh Brownhill holds him during the Premier League soccer match between Bur...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester City responded to the challenge laid down by title rival Liverpool by winning at Burnley 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday to stay in first place heading into the seismic meeting of the top two next weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan scored first-half goals at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining.

Liverpool beat Watford by the same scoreline a few hours earlier but City had no problems matching its title rival, delivering a composed display and ultimately a customary win over next-to-last Burnley.

De Bruyne rifled a rising effort into the top corner following a lay-off from Raheem Sterling to put City ahead in the fifth minute, and the two combined for Gundogan's 25th-minute goal, too.

Sterling exchanged a one-two with De Bruyne before squaring the ball to Gundogan, whose shot took the slightest deflection off defender James Tarkowski and ricocheted into the net.

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:52 GMT+08:00

