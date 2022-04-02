Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gallery dedicated at WWII museum to elder President Bush

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 23:55
Gallery dedicated at WWII museum to elder President Bush

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has dedicated a gallery of planes to former aviator President George H.W. Bush, who was forced to bail out of his bomber during the war when it was hit by Japanese anti-aircraft fire.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that Bush was remembered during the dedication ceremony on Tuesday at the museum where the gallery displaying aircraft flown during the war was christened the George H.W. Bush Aviation Gallery. Overhead was the same type of plan flown by Bush during the war — a blue light bomber called an Avenger.

The future president was trying to eliminate a Japanese radio tower in 1944 when his aircraft was hit and he bailed out; a submarine rescued him but the other two men in the plane died. During the dedication ceremony, his grandson Pierce Bush said the elder Bush thought about the other men who didn't make it constantly.

“In some way," Bush's grandson said, “it impacted how he lived."

The former president, who died in 2018, was an early supporter of the museum that was first called the D-Day Museum and later dubbed the National WWII Museum. The Aviation Gallery named in his honor includes six vintage airplanes including the Avenger.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also spoke at the ceremony, and called the late president a “war hero and consummate public servant.” The governor, who is also a former military member, also noted the current military conflict Europe is engaged in, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and lamented that the world is apparently “not smart enough” to learn from previous generations who've experienced war.

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent