All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|63
|36
|20
|5
|2
|79
|197
|192
|Charlotte
|64
|37
|23
|4
|0
|78
|214
|182
|Providence
|58
|30
|18
|4
|6
|70
|170
|154
|Hershey
|65
|30
|26
|5
|4
|69
|179
|179
|Hartford
|62
|29
|26
|5
|2
|65
|183
|197
|WB/Scranton
|65
|30
|27
|4
|4
|68
|184
|195
|Bridgeport
|63
|27
|26
|6
|4
|64
|185
|196
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|27
|7
|4
|59
|165
|200
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|62
|39
|16
|6
|1
|85
|218
|169
|Laval
|58
|31
|22
|3
|2
|67
|195
|189
|Toronto
|60
|32
|24
|3
|1
|68
|199
|199
|Belleville
|59
|31
|24
|4
|0
|66
|181
|182
|Syracuse
|63
|31
|24
|6
|2
|70
|196
|202
|Rochester
|65
|32
|25
|5
|3
|72
|221
|240
|Cleveland
|64
|24
|28
|8
|4
|60
|178
|222
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|63
|41
|12
|5
|5
|92
|212
|158
|Manitoba
|61
|35
|20
|4
|2
|76
|190
|171
|Milwaukee
|66
|33
|25
|4
|4
|74
|198
|202
|Rockford
|59
|30
|24
|4
|1
|65
|180
|185
|Texas
|61
|26
|24
|6
|5
|63
|188
|200
|Grand Rapids
|64
|27
|29
|6
|2
|62
|172
|198
|Iowa
|60
|25
|27
|5
|3
|58
|165
|181
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|57
|40
|12
|4
|1
|85
|212
|151
|Ontario
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|228
|190
|Colorado
|61
|35
|19
|4
|3
|77
|212
|181
|Bakersfield
|58
|30
|18
|5
|5
|70
|190
|168
|Abbotsford
|58
|31
|21
|5
|1
|68
|194
|167
|San Diego
|57
|27
|26
|3
|1
|58
|175
|177
|Henderson
|57
|26
|27
|3
|1
|56
|163
|180
|Tucson
|57
|20
|31
|5
|1
|46
|154
|224
|San Jose
|59
|20
|35
|2
|2
|44
|180
|247
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 4, Hartford 1
Charlotte 5, Hershey 3
Cleveland 5, Rochester 4
Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Springfield 1, Providence 0
Manitoba 5, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1
Rockford 4, Tucson 3
Colorado 8, Ontario 1
Henderson 5, Bakersfield 2
Iowa 2, San Diego 1
Charlotte 3, Hershey 1
Springfield 4, Belleville 3
WB/Scranton 9, Bridgeport 2
Rochester 6, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 8, Hartford 5
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 2
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 3
Rockford 6, Tucson 3
Stockton 7, San Jose 1
Abbotsford 6, Laval 1
Bakersfield 5, Henderson 2
San Diego 5, Iowa 3
Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.