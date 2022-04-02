Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 63 36 20 5 2 79 197 192
Charlotte 64 37 23 4 0 78 214 182
Providence 58 30 18 4 6 70 170 154
Hershey 65 30 26 5 4 69 179 179
Hartford 62 29 26 5 2 65 183 197
WB/Scranton 65 30 27 4 4 68 184 195
Bridgeport 63 27 26 6 4 64 185 196
Lehigh Valley 62 24 27 7 4 59 165 200
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 62 39 16 6 1 85 218 169
Laval 58 31 22 3 2 67 195 189
Toronto 60 32 24 3 1 68 199 199
Belleville 59 31 24 4 0 66 181 182
Syracuse 63 31 24 6 2 70 196 202
Rochester 65 32 25 5 3 72 221 240
Cleveland 64 24 28 8 4 60 178 222
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 63 41 12 5 5 92 212 158
Manitoba 61 35 20 4 2 76 190 171
Milwaukee 66 33 25 4 4 74 198 202
Rockford 59 30 24 4 1 65 180 185
Texas 61 26 24 6 5 63 188 200
Grand Rapids 64 27 29 6 2 62 172 198
Iowa 60 25 27 5 3 58 165 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 57 40 12 4 1 85 212 151
Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190
Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181
Bakersfield 58 30 18 5 5 70 190 168
Abbotsford 58 31 21 5 1 68 194 167
San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177
Henderson 57 26 27 3 1 56 163 180
Tucson 57 20 31 5 1 46 154 224
San Jose 59 20 35 2 2 44 180 247

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 4, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 5, Rochester 4

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 1, Providence 0

Manitoba 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Rockford 4, Tucson 3

Colorado 8, Ontario 1

Henderson 5, Bakersfield 2

Iowa 2, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 9, Bridgeport 2

Rochester 6, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 8, Hartford 5

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 2

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 3

Rockford 6, Tucson 3

Stockton 7, San Jose 1

Abbotsford 6, Laval 1

Bakersfield 5, Henderson 2

San Diego 5, Iowa 3

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:48 GMT+08:00

