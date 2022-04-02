Chinese snooker player suspended after assaulting woman

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — A Chinese snooker player was suspended by the sport's governing body on Saturday and is set to miss out on a chance to play in the upcoming world championship after being convicted of assaulting a woman.

Liang Wenbo, ranked No. 33, was fined and handed a 12-month community order on Friday for committing what was described by British prosecutors as a “domestic-related assault” in February.

CCTV footage captured the 35-year-old Liang having what appeared to be an argument with a woman. Liang repeatedly hit and kicked the woman.

The World Snooker Tour said it has decided that Liang has a case to answer for misconduct and charged him with behavior that is “unbecoming of a sportsperson and has brought the sport into disrepute.”

The organization said it has “suspended Liang from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.” The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the disciplinary case, it said.

“Due to the violent and criminal nature of this offense,” World Snooker Tour chairman Jason Ferguson said, "I have reached the decision that this is the only appropriate action to be taken pending the outcome of the formal disciplinary process.”

Liang was scheduled to compete in the qualifying rounds for the world championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield next week.

He turned pro in 2004 and has won one ranking title — the English Open in 2016. His highest world ranking is No. 11.

