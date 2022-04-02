Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 68 47 15 6 100 282 201
m-Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164
a-Toronto 68 44 19 5 93 258 207
a-Tampa Bay 68 43 18 7 93 228 192
m-N.Y. Rangers 69 44 20 5 93 211 181
m-Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188
Boston 68 43 20 5 91 217 183
Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197
N.Y. Islanders 67 31 27 9 71 186 183
Columbus 69 32 32 5 69 223 260
Detroit 68 26 33 9 61 195 263
Buffalo 69 25 33 11 61 190 243
Ottawa 67 24 37 6 54 176 219
New Jersey 68 24 38 6 54 210 254
Philadelphia 68 21 36 11 53 175 243
Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189
c-Minnesota 67 42 20 5 89 247 208
p-Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171
c-St. Louis 68 38 20 10 86 245 201
p-Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202
p-Edmonton 69 39 25 5 83 243 224
Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199
Dallas 67 39 25 3 81 200 200
Vegas 70 38 28 4 80 224 208
Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219
Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199
Anaheim 70 28 30 12 68 198 224
San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218
Chicago 69 24 35 10 58 186 244
Seattle 68 21 41 6 48 178 241
Arizona 68 21 42 5 47 173 247

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:47 GMT+08:00

