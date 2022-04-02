Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 54 40 10 2 2 84 213 132
Peoria 53 37 9 3 4 81 209 117
Huntsville 54 39 13 1 1 80 183 122
Fayetteville 54 38 14 1 1 78 188 133
Quad City 54 30 15 5 4 69 183 154
Pensacola 53 29 18 5 1 64 181 156
Evansville 53 27 25 1 0 55 151 144
Roanoke 54 23 24 3 4 53 169 172
Birmingham 54 18 30 5 1 42 142 187
Macon 53 9 38 3 3 24 115 242
Vermilion County 54 5 44 5 0 15 78 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 4, Macon 3

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 10, Vermilion County 3

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:46 GMT+08:00

