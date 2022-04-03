Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, April 2, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;78;Some sun;89;79;SW;11;79%;35%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;Sunny and less humid;88;69;WSW;8;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy and very warm;82;55;Breezy in the p.m.;80;55;W;12;29%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;57;45;Windy in the p.m.;54;53;ENE;14;50%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;45;30;A shower or two;47;40;WSW;9;64%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;43;28;Partly sunny;41;29;NE;4;58%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;Sunny and very warm;88;65;SE;7;30%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;43;33;Colder;35;30;S;9;96%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;81;69;A p.m. shower or two;86;70;ENE;10;70%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;70;56;Partly sunny;65;49;WNW;7;53%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;72;62;An afternoon shower;76;60;SSW;6;70%;64%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, hot;91;60;Very hot;97;68;NW;5;14%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A morning t-storm;86;74;S;4;80%;78%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;91;70;Hazy sun;92;69;SE;7;41%;2%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning shower;84;69;Mostly cloudy;78;71;ENE;6;64%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and windy;61;42;A stray shower;51;40;SE;6;48%;88%;6

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;66;39;Mostly sunny;70;45;SSW;9;24%;40%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very windy;48;37;A couple of showers;46;31;W;14;61%;88%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;43;26;Mostly cloudy;46;34;WSW;8;50%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;64;52;A little a.m. rain;70;53;SE;5;71%;76%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;Sunshine, pleasant;86;64;E;11;46%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;P.M. snow showers;42;34;Breezy in the a.m.;43;27;N;14;44%;25%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;42;25;A couple of showers;46;34;W;4;66%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;67;43;A couple of showers;56;33;WSW;18;50%;86%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;43;32;A shower or two;45;22;WNW;7;61%;80%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;72;60;A p.m. t-storm;74;47;W;8;77%;56%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;65;A morning t-storm;84;66;ENE;6;48%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;60;42;Mostly sunny;62;42;NE;7;49%;4%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with clearing;92;67;Not as hot;85;69;NE;14;22%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;SSE;9;67%;6%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;88;65;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;2;54%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;Warm with some sun;96;81;SE;9;76%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;Snow and rain;40;36;Inc. clouds;45;39;ESE;7;62%;92%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;S;7;71%;56%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in spots;39;26;Mostly cloudy;48;36;W;9;67%;96%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;75;64;Sunshine and nice;74;63;N;15;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;79;54;Mostly sunny;85;59;S;11;54%;29%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;89;77;A t-storm around;92;76;S;8;67%;48%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;102;73;Hot with hazy sun;103;70;NNW;4;23%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;69;40;Cloudy and cooler;55;37;S;7;47%;23%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warmer;98;77;Clouds and sun, hot;98;76;S;10;54%;44%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;95;71;A shower in the p.m.;88;72;SSE;5;65%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;47;30;A shower in places;52;45;WSW;9;67%;90%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A few p.m. showers;68;47;Sunny, nice and warm;74;46;NNE;9;35%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;63;55;Partly sunny, windy;59;54;ESE;26;61%;81%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, cool;66;58;Sunny and warmer;73;60;SSE;7;51%;5%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;79;62;Clouds and sunshine;78;62;NE;7;63%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;71;A thunderstorm;87;70;ENE;7;60%;85%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;36;24;Mostly sunny;39;28;W;7;63%;96%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;93;75;A shower and t-storm;91;76;NW;6;67%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;61;56;Warmer with clearing;75;60;E;7;50%;5%;11

Honolulu, United States;Windy with some sun;83;72;Partly sunny, windy;82;71;ENE;19;57%;32%;11

Hyderabad, India;Warm with hazy sun;102;78;Hazy sun and warm;102;76;SSE;6;31%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;94;66;Sunny and hot;91;65;NW;8;29%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy, not as warm;67;54;A morning shower;60;44;W;17;62%;75%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSW;8;74%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;95;78;Mostly cloudy;94;79;N;7;33%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;74;62;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;WSW;8;57%;99%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;75;42;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;NNW;5;24%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;101;71;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;WNW;8;29%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;81;63;A t-storm around;79;61;W;6;76%;45%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy, hot;108;76;Turning sunny, hot;108;84;NNE;8;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with a shower;42;35;Showers around, cold;38;29;NW;9;77%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;86;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;NE;12;56%;60%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;WSW;6;65%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;94;82;Mostly sunny;91;83;S;12;59%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;93;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;N;4;77%;97%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;54;38;A little p.m. rain;55;40;NNE;6;64%;82%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy this morning;92;79;Clouds and sunshine;93;82;SSW;8;62%;39%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;SSE;8;77%;20%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;62;45;Partly sunny;60;47;N;12;46%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;Mostly cloudy;49;40;WSW;7;57%;30%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;64;53;Low clouds may break;66;51;SW;6;67%;12%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;86;77;High clouds;86;76;SSE;6;74%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;51;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;ENE;7;53%;26%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;91;82;Mostly sunny;91;82;NW;5;60%;9%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, t-storms;81;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;74;ENE;4;86%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;93;79;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;E;7;45%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;64;54;A shower or two;63;56;WSW;8;82%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny intervals;86;55;Partly sunny;84;56;SW;6;21%;1%;9

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;NE;6;74%;76%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A few flurries;36;24;Mostly cloudy;37;22;WNW;12;63%;7%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;101;77;Partly sunny;93;81;ESE;11;62%;27%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;WNW;8;64%;17%;5

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;44;33;Cloudy;42;33;N;2;56%;55%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;39;30;Cloudy;37;17;NNW;13;69%;17%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;88;79;Hazy sun;90;80;NW;7;65%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;78;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;59;NNE;12;64%;57%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;55;44;Rain tapering off;48;40;NW;10;67%;92%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;83;57;A warm breeze;79;56;W;15;31%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A touch of a.m. rain;39;30;Some sleet;36;33;SSW;8;95%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;58;48;Occasional rain;58;47;NNE;9;69%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;45;24;Inc. clouds;46;27;ENE;6;57%;96%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Turning out cloudy;45;30;Cloudy;44;30;NNW;10;58%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;NE;9;75%;61%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;NW;7;80%;96%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;81;74;A little p.m. rain;86;74;ENE;8;77%;84%;3

Paris, France;Breezy this morning;45;32;Partly sunny, chilly;48;31;NNW;9;48%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;88;73;An afternoon shower;80;66;S;8;74%;86%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;87;69;A morning shower;84;74;N;10;74%;50%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;NNE;8;76%;61%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;93;67;A p.m. t-storm;91;68;ESE;7;54%;73%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with flurries;39;28;Mostly cloudy;41;28;W;8;48%;17%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;55;33;Sunny and nice;63;30;W;6;52%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;51;Heavy p.m. showers;68;52;SE;8;71%;98%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SW;5;64%;77%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;88;77;Rain in the morning;86;77;ESE;10;76%;95%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of a.m. rain;46;39;A little rain;42;29;NNW;10;97%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;42;22;Partly sunny;45;31;WSW;6;51%;43%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;79;75;A couple of showers;82;74;ENE;7;78%;93%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;96;70;Very hot;98;71;E;6;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Breezy with rain;52;37;A passing shower;57;39;ESE;6;68%;85%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;39;18;Partly sunny;40;26;W;7;64%;36%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;71;49;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;WNW;15;57%;5%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. thunderstorm;79;66;A shower and t-storm;81;66;ENE;8;72%;91%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;SE;12;65%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;78;66;A morning shower;76;66;W;6;84%;78%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;ENE;7;11%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;Sunny and nice;74;49;SSW;5;53%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;69;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;SE;6;79%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;38;Plenty of sun;63;37;NE;6;40%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;44;Afternoon showers;51;46;S;10;74%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;57;35;Sunny;60;34;W;5;54%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;ESE;7;46%;40%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;90;77;A p.m. shower or two;90;77;NNE;5;72%;88%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;55;39;A couple of showers;51;29;W;12;51%;87%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Morning showers;82;74;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;E;12;65%;3%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;39;21;Turning cloudy;46;26;SW;8;50%;96%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy and warmer;76;61;Thickening clouds;78;61;NW;9;52%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with showers;57;55;Cool with rain;61;58;E;10;75%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;23;Mostly sunny;42;30;SSW;10;60%;93%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;74;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;ENE;7;37%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;79;50;Warm with hazy sun;80;49;NNW;7;36%;3%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, nice and warm;79;61;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;ENE;7;15%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;80;62;High clouds;73;61;NNE;7;54%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;63;43;Rainy times;58;43;ESE;5;62%;92%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;53;42;A couple of showers;59;48;ESE;6;57%;99%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;41;32;A morning shower;42;32;NW;11;74%;47%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;71;57;Increasingly windy;66;58;E;18;63%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;63;44;An afternoon shower;57;51;E;5;60%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;52;10;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;17;ENE;8;19%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;53;43;Rain;51;41;SE;9;69%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;40;31;Cloudy and cold;42;29;NW;12;43%;23%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Brief showers;81;62;Some sun, pleasant;82;63;E;4;45%;26%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;42;25;Rather cloudy;42;26;W;10;50%;21%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and cold;41;25;Clouds and sun, cold;40;28;WSW;9;58%;27%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Clearing;69;59;N;11;79%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;95;78;Mostly sunny;92;78;W;7;45%;42%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;69;42;Rather cloudy, mild;67;45;ENE;4;37%;0%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather