Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, April 2, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;26;Some sun;32;26;SW;18;79%;35%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and less humid;31;21;WSW;12;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy and very warm;28;13;Breezy in the p.m.;26;13;W;20;29%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;14;7;Windy in the p.m.;12;11;ENE;22;50%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;7;-1;A shower or two;8;4;WSW;14;64%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Partly sunny;5;-2;NE;7;58%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SE;12;30%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;6;1;Colder;2;-1;S;14;96%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;27;21;A p.m. shower or two;30;21;ENE;16;70%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;21;13;Partly sunny;18;10;WNW;11;53%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;22;17;An afternoon shower;24;16;SSW;9;70%;64%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, hot;33;16;Very hot;36;20;NW;7;14%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A morning t-storm;30;24;S;6;80%;78%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;33;21;Hazy sun;33;20;SE;11;41%;2%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning shower;29;21;Mostly cloudy;25;22;ENE;10;64%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and windy;16;5;A stray shower;10;5;SE;10;48%;88%;6

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;19;4;Mostly sunny;21;7;SSW;15;24%;40%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very windy;9;3;A couple of showers;8;-1;W;22;61%;88%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;1;WSW;13;50%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;11;A little a.m. rain;21;11;SE;8;71%;76%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;E;18;46%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;P.M. snow showers;6;1;Breezy in the a.m.;6;-3;N;23;44%;25%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;5;-4;A couple of showers;8;1;W;6;66%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;20;6;A couple of showers;13;0;WSW;30;50%;86%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;6;0;A shower or two;7;-5;WNW;11;61%;80%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;22;16;A p.m. t-storm;23;9;W;13;77%;56%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;18;A morning t-storm;29;19;ENE;9;48%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;NE;10;49%;4%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with clearing;33;19;Not as hot;29;20;NE;22;22%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;SSE;14;67%;6%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny;32;18;SSE;4;54%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Warm with some sun;36;27;SE;15;76%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;Snow and rain;4;2;Inc. clouds;7;4;ESE;11;62%;92%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;S;11;71%;56%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in spots;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;9;2;W;14;67%;96%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;24;18;Sunshine and nice;23;17;N;25;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny;30;15;S;18;54%;29%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;32;25;A t-storm around;33;24;S;12;67%;48%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;39;23;Hot with hazy sun;39;21;NNW;7;23%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;21;4;Cloudy and cooler;13;3;S;12;47%;23%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warmer;37;25;Clouds and sun, hot;37;25;S;16;54%;44%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;SSE;8;65%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;9;-1;A shower in places;11;7;WSW;15;67%;90%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A few p.m. showers;20;8;Sunny, nice and warm;24;8;NNE;14;35%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;17;13;Partly sunny, windy;15;12;ESE;42;61%;81%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, cool;19;14;Sunny and warmer;23;15;SSE;12;51%;5%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;26;17;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;NE;12;63%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;22;A thunderstorm;31;21;ENE;12;60%;85%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;2;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-2;W;12;63%;96%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;34;24;A shower and t-storm;33;24;NW;10;67%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;16;13;Warmer with clearing;24;15;E;11;50%;5%;11

Honolulu, United States;Windy with some sun;28;22;Partly sunny, windy;28;22;ENE;31;57%;32%;11

Hyderabad, India;Warm with hazy sun;39;25;Hazy sun and warm;39;24;SSE;10;31%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Sunny and hot;33;18;NW;13;29%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy, not as warm;19;12;A morning shower;16;7;W;27;62%;75%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;13;74%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;26;Mostly cloudy;34;26;N;11;33%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;24;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;WSW;13;57%;99%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;24;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;NNW;8;24%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Partly sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;13;29%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;27;17;A t-storm around;26;16;W;9;76%;45%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy, hot;42;25;Turning sunny, hot;42;29;NNE;12;13%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with a shower;5;2;Showers around, cold;3;-2;NW;14;77%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;NE;20;56%;60%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;9;65%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;S;19;59%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;6;77%;97%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;12;3;A little p.m. rain;13;5;NNE;10;64%;82%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy this morning;33;26;Clouds and sunshine;34;28;SSW;13;62%;39%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;SSE;13;77%;20%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;16;7;Partly sunny;15;8;N;20;46%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;Mostly cloudy;10;4;WSW;11;57%;30%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;12;Low clouds may break;19;11;SW;10;67%;12%;3

Luanda, Angola;A morning shower;30;25;High clouds;30;25;SSE;10;74%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;11;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;ENE;11;53%;26%;6

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;33;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;NW;8;60%;9%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, t-storms;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;ENE;6;86%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;E;11;45%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;18;12;A shower or two;17;13;WSW;13;82%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny intervals;30;13;Partly sunny;29;13;SW;10;21%;1%;9

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;NE;10;74%;76%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A few flurries;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;WNW;20;63%;7%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;38;25;Partly sunny;34;27;ESE;17;62%;27%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;WNW;13;64%;17%;5

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;7;1;Cloudy;5;0;N;3;56%;55%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;4;-1;Cloudy;3;-8;NNW;21;69%;17%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;31;26;Hazy sun;32;27;NW;12;65%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;26;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;NNE;20;64%;57%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;13;7;Rain tapering off;9;4;NW;16;67%;92%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;28;14;A warm breeze;26;13;W;24;31%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;A touch of a.m. rain;4;-1;Some sleet;2;0;SSW;14;95%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;9;Occasional rain;15;9;NNE;14;69%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;7;-4;Inc. clouds;8;-3;ENE;9;57%;96%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Turning out cloudy;7;-1;Cloudy;7;-1;NNW;17;58%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;14;75%;61%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NW;12;80%;96%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;27;23;A little p.m. rain;30;23;ENE;13;77%;84%;3

Paris, France;Breezy this morning;7;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;NNW;15;48%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;31;23;An afternoon shower;27;19;S;14;74%;86%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;30;20;A morning shower;29;23;N;15;74%;50%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;14;76%;61%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;34;20;A p.m. t-storm;33;20;ESE;11;54%;73%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with flurries;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;W;13;48%;17%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;13;1;Sunny and nice;17;-1;W;9;52%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;11;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;SE;13;71%;98%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SW;8;64%;77%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;31;25;Rain in the morning;30;25;ESE;15;76%;95%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of a.m. rain;8;4;A little rain;6;-1;NNW;16;97%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;5;-6;Partly sunny;7;-1;WSW;10;51%;43%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;26;24;A couple of showers;28;23;ENE;11;78%;93%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;36;21;Very hot;37;22;E;10;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Breezy with rain;11;3;A passing shower;14;4;ESE;9;68%;85%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;4;-8;Partly sunny;4;-4;W;11;64%;36%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;9;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;WNW;24;57%;5%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. thunderstorm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;ENE;12;72%;91%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;SE;20;65%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;25;19;A morning shower;24;19;W;10;84%;78%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ENE;11;11%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;Sunny and nice;23;9;SSW;9;53%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SE;10;79%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;3;Plenty of sun;17;3;NE;9;40%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Afternoon showers;11;8;S;16;74%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;14;2;Sunny;16;1;W;8;54%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;ESE;11;46%;40%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;32;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;NNE;9;72%;88%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;13;4;A couple of showers;11;-1;W;19;51%;87%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Morning showers;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;E;19;65%;3%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;4;-6;Turning cloudy;8;-3;SW;13;50%;96%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy and warmer;24;16;Thickening clouds;26;16;NW;15;52%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with showers;14;13;Cool with rain;16;14;E;16;75%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-5;Mostly sunny;5;-1;SSW;16;60%;93%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;ENE;12;37%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;26;10;Warm with hazy sun;27;10;NNW;11;36%;3%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, nice and warm;26;16;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;ENE;12;15%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;27;16;High clouds;23;16;NNE;11;54%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;17;6;Rainy times;15;6;ESE;9;62%;92%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;12;6;A couple of showers;15;9;ESE;10;57%;99%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;5;0;A morning shower;6;0;NW;18;74%;47%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;22;14;Increasingly windy;19;14;E;29;63%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;17;7;An afternoon shower;14;10;E;7;60%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;11;-12;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;-8;ENE;14;19%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Rain;10;5;SE;15;69%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;4;0;Cloudy and cold;5;-1;NW;19;43%;23%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Brief showers;27;17;Some sun, pleasant;28;17;E;7;45%;26%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and chilly;6;-4;Rather cloudy;6;-3;W;16;50%;21%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and cold;5;-4;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-2;WSW;15;58%;27%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Clearing;20;15;N;17;79%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;W;12;45%;42%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;20;5;Rather cloudy, mild;19;7;ENE;7;37%;0%;7

_____

