Central American allies send food trucks across Taiwan

Program will also include remote schools, Indigenous villages

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/02 20:45
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui introduces the Central American food tour Saturday. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui introduces the Central American food tour Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Central American diplomatic allies are sending food trucks with their dishes around Taiwan, reports said Saturday (April 2).

Gourmets will find 70 locations to sample culinary delights from Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala in April and May, CNA reported. The initiative will see four vehicles touring the island nation and stopping at remote schools and Indigenous villages which otherwise might not get exposed to such exotic foods.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) launched the campaign at a riverside park in Taipei Saturday with traditional music and dance in the presence of the ambassadors of the three allies. During the tour, which lasts until May 29, each truck will offer two dishes and one drink, including coffee or lemongrass tea, for free at each stop.

Speakers at the launch emphasized that diplomatic relations and international friendship should reach beyond Taipei and involve all of the country. The program is starting off during the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping holiday with stops in Tamsui, at Keelung’s Bisha Fishing Harbor, at Taipei’s Dadaocheng Pier, and at the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park.
