Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Demolition violations named as cause of Taiwan high-speed rail chaos

Subcontractor reportedly involved in previous incidents, including death of a crane driver

  3953
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/02 19:28
Scene of demolition in Kaohsiung which disrupted travel for 120,000 passengers Friday. (Nanzi Police photo)

Scene of demolition in Kaohsiung which disrupted travel for 120,000 passengers Friday. (Nanzi Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-speed rail service breakdown that affected 120,000 travelers was the result of a subcontractor taking down a cement factory tower in one go, reports said Saturday (April 2).

High-speed train traffic between Kaohsiung and Tainan was paralyzed for hours Friday (April 1) afternoon and evening, just as thousands of travelers were starting their Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday. A utility pole hit by a falling tower during demolition work at a cement factory in Kaohsiung's Nanzi District was the cause of the chaos.

Investigators from the city government visiting the site Saturday (April 2) found the subcontractor in charge had not dismantled the cement plant tower in three stages as stipulated in the contract. Instead, they brought down the structure all at once, CNA reported.

Footage posted online showed a crane hitting the tower, followed by the crane driver running for his life when the building started to topple in his direction. The driver was reportedly among four people facing questioning by prosecutors Saturday.

During its fall, the 52-meter-tall tower hit a Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) utility pole, causing electricity supply problems for the nearby high-speed rail line and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Station. Later in the evening, in order to allow repair work to proceed more smoothly, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) also had to suspend services in the area between Kaohsiung and Tainan.

Reports later emerged about the same subcontractor, Chiung Te Construction, being involved in previous safety-related accidents, the Liberty Times reported. Last November, a crane operator died after being buried under rubble at the same Southeast Cement plant in Nanzi District.

Taipower and the rail companies are reportedly preparing to sue for compensation over the damage and the disruption to holiday traffic.
power failure
high-speed rail
Southeast Cement
demolition
accident
traffic chaos

RELATED ARTICLES

Man killed in traffic accident on Taiwan’s north coast
Man killed in traffic accident on Taiwan’s north coast
2022/04/04 12:23
Rail chaos demolition workers post bail in south Taiwan
Rail chaos demolition workers post bail in south Taiwan
2022/04/03 10:08
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
2022/04/01 19:37
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
2022/03/30 13:57
Container truck blocks Taiwan's National Freeway 1, causing accident
Container truck blocks Taiwan's National Freeway 1, causing accident
2022/03/29 11:27

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent