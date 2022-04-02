Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 16:39
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March ...
A relative mourns on the coffin with the body of 3 year-old Mykola Goryainiv, who died with his parents as they were driving a car trying to evacuate ...
Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war action in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, March 27...
A Ukrainian special police officer walks next to a destroyed building as he patrols during night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (...
President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan V...
The moon rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Ukrainian Holocaust survivor Tatyana Zhuravliova reacts during an AP interview in an old people's home in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 27, 2022. ...
Netherlands' Memphis Depay, right, and Germany's Antonio Ruediger, left, challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between...
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Ha...
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend a Service of Tha...
A U.S. Marine takes his position during an annual U.S.-Philippines joint military exercise titled Balikatan, Tagalog for "shoulder-to-shoulder", on th...
A Sri Lankan man shouts anti government slogans during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lan...
A model presents a creation during a fashion show sponsored by Al Sadat Marketing center, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/...
Mourners gather around the body of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Isr...
A child plays near a drainage as a massive fire engulfs the Ghazipur garbage dump in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 28, 2022. The fire led to a huge ...
A woman guides a child past a demonstration against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with ...
A taxi drives along a row of blooming cherry blossoms Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms, or "sakura," are Japan's favorite flower an...

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March ...

A relative mourns on the coffin with the body of 3 year-old Mykola Goryainiv, who died with his parents as they were driving a car trying to evacuate ...

Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war action in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, March 27...

A Ukrainian special police officer walks next to a destroyed building as he patrols during night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (...

President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan V...

The moon rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Ukrainian Holocaust survivor Tatyana Zhuravliova reacts during an AP interview in an old people's home in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 27, 2022. ...

Netherlands' Memphis Depay, right, and Germany's Antonio Ruediger, left, challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between...

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Ha...

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...

Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend a Service of Tha...

A U.S. Marine takes his position during an annual U.S.-Philippines joint military exercise titled Balikatan, Tagalog for "shoulder-to-shoulder", on th...

A Sri Lankan man shouts anti government slogans during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lan...

A model presents a creation during a fashion show sponsored by Al Sadat Marketing center, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/...

Mourners gather around the body of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Isr...

A child plays near a drainage as a massive fire engulfs the Ghazipur garbage dump in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 28, 2022. The fire led to a huge ...

A woman guides a child past a demonstration against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with ...

A taxi drives along a row of blooming cherry blossoms Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms, or "sakura," are Japan's favorite flower an...

March 26-April 1, 2022

From the stunning beauty of the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, shown from a surrounding wall tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, to a Sri Lankan protest in the street over economic hardships faced by the people, to actor Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent