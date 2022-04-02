AP Week in Pictures: Global

Mourners gather around the body of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Isr... Mourners gather around the body of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Israel, Monday, March 28, 2022. Falah was killed in a Sunday night shooting attack by a pair of Arab gunmen, in the central Israel city of Hadera that police say killed two people and wounded four. The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the shooters were killed by police. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)