Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant

Taiwanese woman returning from Czech Republic tested positive at airport

  6749
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/02 16:56
COVID vaccinations at Taipei Railway Station Friday. 

COVID vaccinations at Taipei Railway Station Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman who arrived from the Czech Republic on March 18 was the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron XE variant in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (April 2).

The new variant has been described as being 10% more transmissible than previous Omicron viruses and is seen as a mutant hybrid of the earlier BA.1 and BA.2 versions.

Taiwan’s first case of the new strain was intercepted upon arrival at the airport, CNA reported. While she recorded a highly infectious Ct value of 15, she was otherwise asymptomatic.

The CECC said more research was needed before it could be confirmed that Omicron XE was more transmissible than other strains. The new variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom in January, with more than 600 cases found there since.

On Saturday, the CECC announced record-high numbers of new COVID cases for 2022, with 160 local cases and 244 imported ones. The latter total was so high because a high number of incoming flights were scheduled for Friday (April 1), on the eve of the four-day Tomb Sweeping holiday.

Of the more than 2,500 arrivals, 186 tested positive at the airport, said CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中). A large group of the arriving passengers came from Southeast Asia and included students, business people, and Taiwanese returning home, but not many migrant workers, he said.
