AP PHOTOS: Ukraine volunteer fighters come from near and far

Valya "Gromovytsya", 36, a volunteer with Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Marc... Valya "Gromovytsya", 36, a volunteer with Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Gromovytsya has joined the fight with her husband, leaving their 11-year-old son with his grandmother. "I want to defend Kyiv and kick the Russians out," she said. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Sergiy Volosovets, 30, actor-turned-commander with the Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, We... Sergiy Volosovets, 30, actor-turned-commander with the Territorial Defense Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Volosovets now commands a unit of 11 men and oversees the military training of other volunteers at a base northeast of the capital, Kyiv. They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands of people have volunteered to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and resist Russia’s invasion. The Associated Press this week spent time with some of them. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Vadym Kovalyov, 29, entrepreneur and actor, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesd... Vadym Kovalyov, 29, entrepreneur and actor, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Like many of the volunteer fighters, Kovalyov never expected to go to war. "These people, my brothers, they are in the right place," he said. "They made the right choice not to go abroad. They stayed with the people and on our land to defend it." (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Kostyantyn Kovalenko, 24-year-old sound engineer poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, We... Kostyantyn Kovalenko, 24-year-old sound engineer poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "As a sound engineer, I listen to the sounds of war I can hear, I think, a bit differently," he said. He is bothered by the sounds like anyone else, but studies them and tries to identify the weapons. "I only regret that I don't have my recorder to record the sounds and use them for a patriotic track," he said. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Jraven Gerber, 21, of the United States, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday,... Jraven Gerber, 21, of the United States, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "I decided to come over here because I saw what the Russians were doing to the innocent civilians here. Bombing them indiscriminately, just killing them outright," he said. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Anton "Grom", a 37-year-old TV director, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday,... Anton "Grom", a 37-year-old TV director, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Grom says he has friends in occupied places, others who lost homes and some that he doesn't know if they are alive, so he joined the fight with his wife, leaving their 11-year-old son with his grandmother to defend Ukraine. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Hromenko Oleksii, 48, who used to work in a supermarket before the war, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Oleksii, who has... Hromenko Oleksii, 48, who used to work in a supermarket before the war, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Oleksii, who has a wife and a 7-year-old daughter says he joined his friends as a volunteer to defend Ukraine from Russian occupiers. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Francis Floro, 30, from Spain, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30,... Francis Floro, 30, from Spain, poses for a photo at a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "I believe that all the West has a responsibility toward Ukraine," said Floro. "We have to participate in this and tell the world what's happening here." (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Yaroslav Ignatyuk, an aviation radio engineer, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. 58-year-old Ignatyuk, who has a wife and ... Yaroslav Ignatyuk, an aviation radio engineer, poses for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. 58-year-old Ignatyuk, who has a wife and two daughters says he is volunteering as a fighter to protect his family. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Anton Maksymovych, 24, poses for a photo with his belongings as he prepares to leave a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Ky... Anton Maksymovych, 24, poses for a photo with his belongings as he prepares to leave a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Maksymovych, a war veteran who fought in eastern Ukraine for almost two years is now volunteering to defend his country again. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands of people have volunteered to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and resist Russia’s invasion. The Associated Press this week spent time with some of them.

A 30-year-old actor, Sergiy Volosovets, now commands a unit of 11 men and oversees the military training of other volunteers at a base northeast of the capital, Kyiv, just a few kilometers from the front line. After their training, they might join the fight or guard checkpoints.

“They never thought that they would have a gun in their hands,” Volosovets said. But “this desire just brought all of them here.”

At the beginning of the war, he said, fighters were sent to the front line after just two days of hurried training. Now instruction is more thorough. “We need self-conscious people who know what they’re doing,” he said.

Among the volunteer fighters is 24-year-old sound engineer Kostyantyn Kovalenko. “As a sound engineer, I listen to the sounds of war I can hear, I think, a bit differently,” he said. He is bothered by the sounds like anyone else, but studies them and tries to identify the weapons. “I only regret that I don’t have my recorder to record the sounds and use them for a patriotic track,” he said.

A husband and wife, Anton Grom and Valya Gromovytsya, both in their late 30s, have joined the fighters, leaving their 11-year-old son with his grandmother. “I want to defend Kyiv and kick the Russians out,” Gromovytsya said.

One foreigner who has joined the volunteer fighters is 21-year-old Jraven Gerber from Seattle. He first tried to enter Ukraine’s International Legion, but he said they kept saying “Tomorrow, tomorrow.” Impatient, he decided to look elsewhere for action and connected with the Territorial Defense Forces.

“I believe it’s best to fight when you’re young,” he said. Among his fellow fighters are people younger than him, 18 or 19, and “if they’re fighting, why shouldn’t I?”

Francisco Floro, a 30-year-old from Spain, works in security back home and, like Gerber, saw defending Ukraine as a just cause.

“I believe that all the West has a responsibility toward Ukraine,” said Floro. “We have to participate in this and tell the world what’s happening here.”

He found his way to the Territorial Defense Forces after speaking with the Ukrainian embassy back home. Despite the drama of war, Floro said the life he eventually wants is a pretty tranquil one. “I don’t aspire to more than that,” he said.

Like many of the volunteer fighters, 29-year-old local entrepreneur Vadym Kovalyov never expected to go to war. “These people, my brothers, they are in the right place,” he said. “They made the right choice not to go abroad. They stayed with the people and on our land to defend it.”

