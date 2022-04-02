Taiwan entrepreneur Henry Kao becomes Taiwan National Performing Arts Center chair

Ju Tzong-ching, Lee Yung-te, and new National Performing Arts Center Chair Henry Kao (right) at the handover ceremony. Ju Tzong-ching, Lee Yung-te, and new National Performing Arts Center Chair Henry Kao (right) at the handover ceremony. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Taiwan National Performing Arts Center Chairman Henry Kao is rolling up his sleeves and looking to popularize classical music.

Taiwan's I-Mei Foods Co. Chairman Henry Kao (高志尚) will take on the role of chairman for the third board of directors at the Taiwan National Performing Arts Center, the Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday (March 30). Cultural Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得), Kao, and the newly retired chairman Ju Tzong-Ching (朱宗慶), attended the Saturday handover ceremony at the National Theater and Concert Hall.

Lee said that Kao was perfect for the position because he is a successful entrepreneur who has excellent taste in music. He added that Kao had to be approached on more than one occasion to agree to take on the role.

"When I asked him to take the job, Kao did not say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ the first time," Lee said. "The second time he said his wife did not approve, but he finally gave his approval on the third time of asking."

Kao has been an enthusiastic classical music lover and promoted the nation's performing arts for decades. As the first individual in Taiwan to purchase the copyright of The Vienna Youth Philharmonic’s performances and broadcast them on TV in Taiwan, Kao said he wants all walks of life to enjoy classical music and to popularize young Taiwanese talents abroad.

After the announcement, Kao said that many foreign delegations in Taiwan have made inquiries about the performing arts in Asia and Europe. “Taiwan may win its name worldwide because of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and efficient pandemic prevention policies, but we need to elevate the society’s arts and cultural taste and show the world.”

Kao joked that he was a frequent attendee at concerts abroad, but as a result of flying spontaneously to the events, tickets were often sold out, so he would have to tell organizers how much trouble and effort he had made to get last-minute tickets. Kao was given a first-row seat at renowned conductor Zhang Da-sheng's (張大勝) shows in recognition of his remarkable taste in classical music.

The new board will serve its four-year term until April 1, 2026.



Members of the new board. (Taiwan News photo)