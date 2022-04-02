Taiwan confirms 160 local COVID cases, a record for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 160 local COVID-19 infections and 244 imported cases Saturday (April 2).

They were both the highest single-day figures for 2022 so far, but the death tally remained unchanged at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new number of domestic cases was the highest since the major outbreak in May. On Friday (April 1), the single-day number of new domestic infections exceeded 100 for the first time this year, reaching 104, with cases reported from six cities and three counties. The highest number of imported cases in one day this year until Saturday was recorded Thursday (March 21), totaling 152.

The 160 new local cases were 83 men and 77 women between the ages of under 5 and 79. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 52, with 37 located in Keelung City, 22 in Taoyuan City, and 18 in Taipei City. A total of 83 cases were asymptomatic, according to CECC data.

The new imported cases included 105 males and 74 females, aged from younger than 5 to 99, who arrived in Taiwan between Feb. 27 and April 1. The CECC is still investigating the background of 65 other imported cases.

As to the origin of the COVID cases, there were 23 arrivals from the Philippines, 15 from Vietnam, 10 from Indonesia, and six from South Korea.

The new daily highs for the year came at the start of the four-day Tomb Sweeping holiday, which some observers fear could trigger more local infections as people travel around the country for tourism or family visits.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 24,033 coronavirus patients included 16,133 domestic cases and 7,846 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected onboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 136 earlier patients had been removed from the list of confirmed cases.