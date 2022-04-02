Taiwan thanks US for backing its international participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has thanked the U.S. for its sustained support for the country's participation in international organizations following a high-level workshop between the two countries.

MOFA issued a press release on Saturday (April 2) noting U.S. friendship and support for Taiwan. MOFA said Thursday’s workshop was the first in-person, high-level bilateral meeting between the two countries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such reflects the “rock-solid” partnership, per a CNA report.

MOFA Secretary-General Lily Hsu (徐儷文) said Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded countries to expand its international role. Taiwan will strive to jointly maintain the rules-based international order, strengthen multilateral governance and regional cooperation, and show through concrete actions that the country is a force for good in the world, she added.

During the meeting, the two sides shared views on public health, the environment, development assistance, technical standards, and economic cooperation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of State. The discussion also covered the potential for Taiwan to be an observer at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) next month, as well as its role at the United Nations (UN) and future participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Joining Hsu in representing Taiwan was the country’s de facto ambassador to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), deputy ambassador Wang Liang-Yu (王良玉), director-general of MOFA’s Department of International Organizations Sharon Wu (吳尚年), New York’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) Director-General James Lee (李光章), and Geneva’s TECO Director-General Nicole Su(蘇瑩君).

From the U.S. side were State Department Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison, Deputy Assistant Secretaries for International Organization Affairs Nerissa Cook and Jane Rhee, U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Matt Murray, and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larsen.