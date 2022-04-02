Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan thanks US for backing its international participation

First high-level in-person bilateral meeting since pandemic began, per Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  829
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/02 14:03
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Joanne Ou photo)

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Joanne Ou photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has thanked the U.S. for its sustained support for the country's participation in international organizations following a high-level workshop between the two countries.

MOFA issued a press release on Saturday (April 2) noting U.S. friendship and support for Taiwan. MOFA said Thursday’s workshop was the first in-person, high-level bilateral meeting between the two countries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such reflects the “rock-solid” partnership, per a CNA report.

MOFA Secretary-General Lily Hsu (徐儷文) said Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded countries to expand its international role. Taiwan will strive to jointly maintain the rules-based international order, strengthen multilateral governance and regional cooperation, and show through concrete actions that the country is a force for good in the world, she added.

During the meeting, the two sides shared views on public health, the environment, development assistance, technical standards, and economic cooperation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of State. The discussion also covered the potential for Taiwan to be an observer at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) next month, as well as its role at the United Nations (UN) and future participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Joining Hsu in representing Taiwan was the country’s de facto ambassador to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), deputy ambassador Wang Liang-Yu (王良玉), director-general of MOFA’s Department of International Organizations Sharon Wu (吳尚年), New York’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) Director-General James Lee (李光章), and Geneva’s TECO Director-General Nicole Su(蘇瑩君).

From the U.S. side were State Department Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison, Deputy Assistant Secretaries for International Organization Affairs Nerissa Cook and Jane Rhee, U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Matt Murray, and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larsen.
US-Taiwan relations
International participation
UN
Taiwan soft power
international organization

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and US hold talks on UN, WHA, ICAO participation
Taiwan and US hold talks on UN, WHA, ICAO participation
2022/04/02 11:33
200 US congressmen back Taiwan's inclusion in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
200 US congressmen back Taiwan's inclusion in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/03/31 11:43
US would 'intervene more deeply' in war in Taiwan Strait than Ukraine: NSB head
US would 'intervene more deeply' in war in Taiwan Strait than Ukraine: NSB head
2022/03/29 13:07
Senate passes America Competes Act with multiple pro-Taiwan provisions
Senate passes America Competes Act with multiple pro-Taiwan provisions
2022/03/29 11:54
Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA
Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA
2022/03/28 11:00

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent