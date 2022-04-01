NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|67
|46
|15
|6
|98
|275
|195
|28-6-0
|18-9-6
|12-2-2
|m-Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|161
|25-5-4
|20-10-4
|12-7-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|69
|44
|20
|5
|93
|211
|181
|22-7-3
|22-13-2
|11-7-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|67
|43
|18
|6
|92
|224
|187
|21-6-4
|22-12-2
|12-6-1
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|41
|18
|10
|92
|231
|185
|19-10-5
|22-8-5
|12-6-2
|a-Toronto
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|252
|204
|25-7-2
|18-12-3
|11-6-0
|Boston
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|212
|181
|21-11-2
|21-9-3
|14-4-1
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|16-14-5
|21-7-5
|14-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|31
|27
|9
|71
|186
|183
|18-13-4
|13-14-5
|10-6-2
|Columbus
|68
|32
|31
|5
|69
|221
|255
|18-14-3
|14-17-2
|8-15-0
|Detroit
|68
|26
|33
|9
|61
|195
|263
|17-13-6
|9-20-3
|6-10-3
|Buffalo
|69
|25
|33
|11
|61
|190
|243
|13-16-6
|12-17-5
|7-10-4
|Ottawa
|67
|24
|37
|6
|54
|176
|219
|12-19-3
|12-18-3
|6-11-2
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|13-15-6
|8-20-5
|5-11-4
|New Jersey
|67
|24
|38
|5
|53
|204
|247
|16-14-3
|8-24-2
|9-11-2
|Montreal
|68
|18
|39
|11
|47
|173
|258
|10-19-4
|8-20-7
|7-10-3
|c-Colorado
|68
|48
|14
|6
|102
|259
|187
|27-4-3
|21-10-3
|13-5-3
|p-Calgary
|67
|40
|18
|9
|89
|234
|165
|21-7-7
|19-11-2
|10-7-2
|c-Minnesota
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|244
|207
|24-7-2
|17-13-3
|10-8-1
|c-St. Louis
|67
|37
|20
|10
|84
|239
|197
|21-9-4
|16-11-6
|12-5-3
|p-Los Angeles
|70
|37
|23
|10
|84
|202
|200
|18-14-4
|19-9-6
|9-8-3
|p-Edmonton
|69
|39
|25
|5
|83
|243
|224
|23-12-0
|16-13-5
|15-5-0
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|21-11-0
|18-14-4
|13-6-1
|Vegas
|70
|38
|28
|4
|80
|224
|208
|20-13-3
|18-15-1
|14-5-1
|Dallas
|66
|38
|25
|3
|79
|195
|196
|21-9-1
|17-16-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|69
|33
|26
|10
|76
|215
|216
|19-13-2
|14-13-8
|13-6-5
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|14-14-5
|18-14-4
|8-5-5
|Anaheim
|70
|28
|30
|12
|68
|198
|224
|16-15-5
|12-15-7
|10-8-3
|San Jose
|67
|29
|30
|8
|66
|177
|213
|16-14-4
|13-16-4
|8-8-3
|Chicago
|69
|24
|35
|10
|58
|186
|244
|11-17-5
|13-18-5
|4-13-5
|Seattle
|68
|21
|41
|6
|48
|178
|241
|11-20-3
|10-21-3
|5-16-0
|Arizona
|68
|21
|42
|5
|47
|173
|247
|10-23-1
|11-19-4
|6-11-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Florida 4, Chicago 0
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3
Boston 8, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Colorado 4, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO
Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT
Vegas 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 0
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.