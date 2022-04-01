NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195 28-6-0 18-9-6 12-2-2 m-Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161 25-5-4 20-10-4 12-7-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 69 44 20 5 93 211 181 22-7-3 22-13-2 11-7-0 a-Tampa Bay 67 43 18 6 92 224 187 21-6-4 22-12-2 12-6-1 m-Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185 19-10-5 22-8-5 12-6-2 a-Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204 25-7-2 18-12-3 11-6-0 Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181 21-11-2 21-9-3 14-4-1 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 16-14-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 67 31 27 9 71 186 183 18-13-4 13-14-5 10-6-2 Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255 18-14-3 14-17-2 8-15-0 Detroit 68 26 33 9 61 195 263 17-13-6 9-20-3 6-10-3 Buffalo 69 25 33 11 61 190 243 13-16-6 12-17-5 7-10-4 Ottawa 67 24 37 6 54 176 219 12-19-3 12-18-3 6-11-2 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 13-15-6 8-20-5 5-11-4 New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247 16-14-3 8-24-2 9-11-2 Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258 10-19-4 8-20-7 7-10-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187 27-4-3 21-10-3 13-5-3 p-Calgary 67 40 18 9 89 234 165 21-7-7 19-11-2 10-7-2 c-Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207 24-7-2 17-13-3 10-8-1 c-St. Louis 67 37 20 10 84 239 197 21-9-4 16-11-6 12-5-3 p-Los Angeles 70 37 23 10 84 202 200 18-14-4 19-9-6 9-8-3 p-Edmonton 69 39 25 5 83 243 224 23-12-0 16-13-5 15-5-0 Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 21-11-0 18-14-4 13-6-1 Vegas 70 38 28 4 80 224 208 20-13-3 18-15-1 14-5-1 Dallas 66 38 25 3 79 195 196 21-9-1 17-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216 19-13-2 14-13-8 13-6-5 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 14-14-5 18-14-4 8-5-5 Anaheim 70 28 30 12 68 198 224 16-15-5 12-15-7 10-8-3 San Jose 67 29 30 8 66 177 213 16-14-4 13-16-4 8-8-3 Chicago 69 24 35 10 58 186 244 11-17-5 13-18-5 4-13-5 Seattle 68 21 41 6 48 178 241 11-20-3 10-21-3 5-16-0 Arizona 68 21 42 5 47 173 247 10-23-1 11-19-4 6-11-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.