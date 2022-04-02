Alexa
TSMC ups pandemic prevention measures as cases mount in Taiwan

Remote work and split teams return, in-person meetings suspended for time being

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/02 10:17
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) logo at headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) logo at headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to a recent rise in case numbers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is increasing COVID-19 prevention efforts at worksites across the country.

From Saturday (April 2) TSMC will reintroduce remote work measures and keep on-site work teams physically separate from one another, per a CNA report. The announcement came after Taiwan had 104 local cases on Friday (April 1).

The company will also suspend all in-person meetings for the time being. Planned charity events, as well as cultural and educational activities, will be put on hold.

TSMC adopted a split teams approach in January, implementing staggered work hours to limit contact between these groups. Since then, the company’s production sites have been mostly closed off to visitors too.
