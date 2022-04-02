TSMC ups pandemic prevention measures as cases mount in Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) logo at headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) logo at headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to a recent rise in case numbers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is increasing COVID-19 prevention efforts at worksites across the country.

From Saturday (April 2) TSMC will reintroduce remote work measures and keep on-site work teams physically separate from one another, per a CNA report. The announcement came after Taiwan had 104 local cases on Friday (April 1).

The company will also suspend all in-person meetings for the time being. Planned charity events, as well as cultural and educational activities, will be put on hold.

TSMC adopted a split teams approach in January, implementing staggered work hours to limit contact between these groups. Since then, the company’s production sites have been mostly closed off to visitors too.