Palmer holds 2-shot lead after 2 rounds of Valero Texas Open

Russell Knox watches his putt on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/Th... Russell Knox watches his putt on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Kevin Chappell lines his shot on the ninth and a birdie to lead on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Fri... Kevin Chappell lines his shot on the ninth and a birdie to lead on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Matt Kuchar hits from the fairway on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lar... Matt Kuchar hits from the fairway on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Rory McIlroy reacts to missing a birdie putt on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022.... Rory McIlroy reacts to missing a birdie putt on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Matt Kuchar hits out of a bunker on the 10th green during the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, Apri... Matt Kuchar hits out of a bunker on the 10th green during the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Jason Day reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, Thursday, March 31, 2022./The San Anto... Jason Day reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, Thursday, March 31, 2022./The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Kevin Chappell makes a birdie on the ninth for the lead on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, Apr... Kevin Chappell makes a birdie on the ninth for the lead on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Jordan Spieth walks up to the ninth green on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (J... Jordan Spieth walks up to the ninth green on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Jordan Spieth, center, reacts to his shot on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (J... Jordan Spieth, center, reacts to his shot on the second day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Ryan Palmer watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second day of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 202... Ryan Palmer watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second day of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after Friday’s second round.

Palmer, at 10 under, surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine.

Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the day’s low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back.

Palmer's last Tour win came in 2019. He took the lead with a 5-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th. At 15 he converted another birdie putt inside 10 feet.

“It’s a golf course, if you get it offline, you’re going to struggle,” Palmer said. “I was able to keep the ball in front of me. When I’ve missed fairways, I’ve gotten fortunate breaks, I think. So the weekend, it’s a matter of just avoiding those big misses.”

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes Friday with a sore neck, leaving early ahead of his Masters title defense next week.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth was making a move, getting to 4-under for his round after a short birdie putt on his 14th hole. He was in good shape for par at the next after chipping to three feet away— where he three-putted. The double-bogey put him on the projected cut line, ultimately making the weekend by two shots at 2-under.

It wasn’t as good for some other notable names. Bryson DeChambeau triple bogeyed the first hole and missed the cut. Rory McIlroy failed to break par in his two rounds and missed the cut.

J.J. Spaun is in a group of players three shots back of Palmer. He led during the morning at 10-under when he dropped an 18-foot birdie at his 14th hole. He finished with three bogeys.

“I’m still in a good position — there’s a lot of golf left,” Spaun said. "It got kind of tough with the finish, and two bad swings made me make a couple bogeys. Still happy to have a shot.”

Those joining Spaun at 7-under include U.S. Open champions Lucas Glover (66) and Gary Woodland (67), Charles Howell III (67) and Brendon Todd (69).

Kuchar bogeyed three of four holes in the middle of his round. Starting at the 14th, Kuchar made four-straight birdie putts of 10 feet or more. He said there was nothing special about the run.

“I don’t think so — they fall where they fall and you never know,” he said. “You try to stay as positive as you can thinking they’ll fall at some point. You never know in a round of golf, and it’s nice that they fell at some point today.”

Chappell’s only Tour win came here five years ago. His 65 had no bogeys on the card. He eagled his 11th hole and finished with two birdies, a 17-footer on the finishing hole.

“I just feel at ease around this place,” Chappell said. “My soul and this golf course get along. I really enjoy being here. I’m excited about where my game is because I’ve don’t think I played great yet. It’s not like the ball is coming out of the middle of the clubface every time and flying where I’m looking, but I’ve been able to scramble and get the ball in the hole.”