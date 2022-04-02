Alexa
AP PHOTOS on Day 37: Remnants of fighting left behind

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/02 07:25
Ukrainian soldiers approach a trench that had been used by Russian soldiers as they retake an area on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1,...
Flowers lay on a Ukrainian military armored fighting vehicle destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv, ...
Ukrainian army soldiers, Igor, 23, embraces his wife Dasha, 22, after conducting a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops af...
Military gear left behind by Russian soldiers lay scattered near a tank during a military sweep by Ukrainian soldiers after the Russians' withdrawal f...
A pierced helmet sits inside a cabin of a Russian military truck, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, outside of Kyiv, Ukr...
A Ukrainian soldier checks a destroyed Russian tank, in Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Apr. 1, 2022. Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine res...
A damaged school lays in ruins following a Russian mid-March attack, on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Gi...
Zina, 65, stands alongside a crater created after a bomb hit the ground behind her house on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP...
Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. Talks to stop the fi...
A child wrapped in a rescue emergency blanket, flees the war from neighboring Ukraine crossing the border into Medyka, southeastern Poland, Friday, Ap...
A police officer checks the documents of a family arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/...
A man removes debris from buildings destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. E...
An armored vehicle sits destroyed in a field near the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marien...
A man stands alongside a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat from villages on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 202...
Mariya Ol'hovs'ka mourns the death of her 72-year-old father Valerii Ol'hovs'kyi, killed by a Russian missile days earlier near his home, on the outsk...

On the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers approach a trench used by Russian soldiers as they retake the area. One soldier embraces his wife after conducting a sweep for remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal.

Destroyed armored vehicles from both armies lie in streets and fields. Scattered military gear covers the ground next to an abandoned Russian tank outside Kyiv. And a Ukrainian solider checks the charred remnants of a another tank in front of houses in Irpin, close to Kyiv.

Civilians also take stock of the damage more than a month into the invasion. One woman stands by a crater left by a bomb that hit her yard. A man surveys a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat. Yet another gathers armloads of debris from demolished buildings.

Next to his grave in the garden of their home, Mariya Ol’hovs’ka mourns her 72-year-old father Valerii Ol’hovs’kyi, who was killed by a Russian missile days earlier. The family could not bury him in the village cemetery because of fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

