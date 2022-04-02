Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

A name of their own: Hanks to toss 1st pitch for Guardians

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 01:29
A name of their own: Hanks to toss 1st pitch for Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tom Hanks will help launch a new era of Cleveland baseball.

The Oscar-winning actor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15. It will be Cleveland's first home game since dropping Indians, the team's name since 1915.

Hanks, who famously said “There is no crying in baseball” while portraying the manager of an all-female team in “A League of Their Own,” has backed Cleveland's major league team since the late 1970s, when he was an intern in the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival before going to Hollywood.

"I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks said. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”

When the team made its name change in July, Hanks was the narrator for a video to announce the switch to Guardians.

Hanks won consecutive Academy Awards for best actor for roles in “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-02 03:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID