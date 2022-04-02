Alexa
Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 01:09
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.

Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game’s best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season.

The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.

Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers' need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder's best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

