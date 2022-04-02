Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man kills self after shooting girlfriend at Texas beef plant

By Associated Press
2022/04/02 01:13
Man kills self after shooting girlfriend at Texas beef plant

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man fatally shot himself after shooting and injuring his girlfriend Friday at the West Texas beef processing plant where they both worked, police said.

San Angelo police said officers responded to the shooting at Lone Star Beef Processors at about 8:30 a.m. The 57-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital, where he died and she was in stable condition, police said.

Police said the man and woman had been dating.

After they got into an argument at their workplace, the man produced a firearm and shot the woman near her left shoulder, police said. Police said the man then shot himself.

San Angelo is about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

Updated : 2022-04-02 02:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID