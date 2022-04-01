Serbia: Mine disaster leaves several dead, many injured

The Soko mine in central Serbia experienced a partial collapse Friday, trapping miners and resulting in at least eight deaths.

Rodoljub Zivadinovic, the head of the Aleksinac medical center nearby, told AP that 18 miners were hospitalized at his clinic. The center had dispatched four teams to tend to the injured.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT/UTC) and involved 49 miners who were on shift at the time, according to Serbian state-run television RTS.

The Soko mine is located in central Serbia roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of the capital, Belgrade, and has been operating since the early 20th century.

Local outlet Blic reports that a methane explosion caused the mine collapse.

Another outlet, Novosti, reports that 10 miners were pulled out following the disaster.

In January 1998, a major accident occurred at the nearby Sokobanja mine. In that tragedy, 29 miners died following a methane gas blast.

Serbia holds elections Sunday for president and parliament.

ar/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)