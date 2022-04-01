NVH Testing Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application

NVH testing market to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027. NVH testing market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

NVH testing (Noise Vibration and Harshness testing) accounts to be a critical component in any product during its development and design phase and is considered to be ideal to optimize vibration and noise of the vehicles, such as design, reduction, and quality assurance of the exterior and interior noise. The global NVH testing market is being driven by stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and shift toward electrification of vehicles. Furthermore, advancements in sensor and processor technologies will provide new opportunities for the global NVH testing industry. Market players across the globe are also significantly contributing towards the market growth through a range of strategic initiatives. For instance, in 2021, HEAD Acoustics collaborated with BlackBerry QNX for the improvement of sound design workflow for automakers by the integration of BlackBerry QNX Active Sound Design software with the company’s NVH simulator, PreSense.

Also, in 2020, Br? 1/4 el & Kj??r unveiled a new version of its NVH Simulator, 2019.1, which expands the capability to model hybrid and electric vehicles, along with more than 200 other enhancements and improvements. Such strategic initiatives taken by the market players across the globe is expected to further fuel developments in the market which is expected to boost the market growth. However, availability of rental and second-hand NVH testing equipment may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global NVH testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global NVH testing market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growth in the vehicle manufacturing across countries such as China, India, and Japan, increase in the number of manufacturing facilities, rise in the penetration of automotive OEMs/plants, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

National Instruments

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Br? 1/4 el & Kj??r

HEAD acoustics

IMC Test & Measurement

Dewesoft

GRAS Sound & Vibration

Prosig

M+P International

Signal.X

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Impact Hammer Testing & Powertrain NVH Testing

Environmental Noise Measurement

Pass-by Noise Testing

Noise Source Mapping

Sound Intensity Measurement and Sound Quality Testing

Building Acoustics

Mechanical Vibration Testing

Product Vibration Testing

By Vertical:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Consumer Appliances

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global NVH Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

