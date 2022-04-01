Warehouse Order Picking Market Size, Share, Trend is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2030

Warehouse Order Picking Market to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2027. Warehouse Order Picking Market is valued approximately USD 6.87 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Warehouse Order Picking Market .

Warehouse Order Picking refers to the process where individual items are picked from a fulfillment facility to satisfy customers order.Distribution centres and warehouses are the essential part of a commodity maintenance and storage globally. Rising demand for automation in warehouses has led the adoption of Warehouse Order Picking market across the forecast period. The warehouse order picking system assist in the lifting of single as well as multiple piece orders that are in one line are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.The growing trend of incorporating Big Data and Artificial Intelligence is expected to provide opportunities for the market players which in turn fuel the market in the upcoming years. For instance, According to ABI Research, by 2025, over 4 million commercial robots were installed in over 50,000 warehouses. Rapid development of E-commerce Industry has led the adoption of warehouse picking market in the upcoming years The rising demand for supply chain operations has led companies upgrade their products and service offerings to cater to the personalized requirements has led the warehouse order picking market to grow in the upcoming years. However, One of the biggest challenges in the effective implementation of warehouse order picking system is the lack of know-hoe among operatorswhich results in fewer processed orders and increased response time hamper the overall productivity and the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Also, Small and medium sizedSmall and medium sized business prefer low budget operations owing to which they deploy cost effective solutions in their warehouse.This is contributing to the growth of the market for warehouse order picking in the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Warehouse Order Picking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of order fulfillment technologies which has led the market growth in the recent years. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing retail and e-commerce sales as well as rapid digitalization in industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Warehouse Order Picking market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Barcode and RFID

Barcodes ,Inc

Bastian Solutions , Inc

Distribution Technologies PTY Ltd

Finale Inventory

Keymass Limited

Knapp Ag

MWPVL International Inc

QC Software ,LLC

SalesWarp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Paper based

Barcode Scanning/RFID Scanning

By Deployment:

On Premise

Cloud

By Application:

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail

E-Commerce

Healthcare, Pharma and Cosmetics

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Warehouse Order Picking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

