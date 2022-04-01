Database Security Market Size, 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

Database Security Market to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2027. Database Security Market is valued approximately USD 5.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Database Security Market

Database Security is a mechanism used to protect the database information. As there are great volumes of data to be handled in businesses, the demand for sophisticated security solutions is increasing day by day which is propelling the Database Security Market forward.

Database Security is an important part of any business. As businesses now possess plethora of information about their clients, suppliers and finances etc. in their database. A cyberattack or data breach may cause a loss of billions. Moreover, cyberattacks and their sophistication have increased dramatically in recent years. Hackers are now using AL, ML and different technologies which are hard to detect. According to Retarus, in 2020, average cost of data breach valued at USD 3.86 million, an average USD 2.9 million was lost to cybercrime every minute. Along with this, the average time to identify and contain a breach was 280 days in the same year. In addition, regulatory landscape for database security market is evolving. The lawmakers are improving the compliance requirements for data security. Database security is being enhanced to increase safety from internal and external damage to the database. The Organizations are continuously monitoring, auditing, assessing, reporting, classifying and improving the database security. This is expected to impact the market positively.

However, high installation cost/ budget constraints impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, Prolification of cloud-based application and services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Database Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to cyberattack incidents are increasing across the region as the government has formulated strict regulation around database security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Industries are growing in Asia-Pacific region and use of traditional data storage is not used now. So, this has raised in massive data volume and this would create lucrative growth prospects for the Database Security Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

IBM

Trustwave

AWS

Microsoft

Alibaba Cloud

Micro Focus

Huawei

Thales Group

Tencent

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Operation

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud based

On Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Defence

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life science

Retail and Ecommerce

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainments

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

