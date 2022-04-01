 Prescriptive Analytics Market Size, Share, Trend Application, Size, and Forecasts up to 2030

Prescriptive analytics market to reach USD 18 billion by 2027. Prescriptive Analytics market is valued approximately at USD 4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 24.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Prescriptive Analytics market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Prescriptive Analytics market .

Prescriptive analytics is a data analysis technique type which offers context-customized information and predictions. The technique is adopted to support more effective decision making which is based on different ideas when business decision makers predict and analyze complex situations. The global prescriptive analytics market is being driven by emergence of advanced technologies, such as big data and IoT and rise in popularity of real-time accessibility of data for efficient business operations.

Furthermore, rise in cyber-crimes and need for crime prediction and prevention will provide new opportunities for the global prescriptive analytics industry. In addition, market players across the globe are undertaking a range of strategic initiatives which is expected to promote the market growth. For instance, in 2021, Infor unveiled next generation of hospitality management solution which puts mobile capabilities to achieve exceptional personalized guest services. Also, in 2021, Sisense unveiled the latest Sisense Q2 2021 which assists organizations to develop explore latest features, extensible insights, explore additional dimensions with Sisense Explanations. Such factors are expected to promote the market growth. However, complex analytical workflow may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global prescriptive analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global prescriptive analytics market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as early and rapid adoption of new and advanced technologies, presence of majority of the key market players, technological advancements and developments, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Talend

FICO

Ayata

Altair

Alteryx

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Risk Management

Operation Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Workforce Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Business Function:

HR

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operations

By Data Type:

Unstructured

Semi-Structured

Structured

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Prescriptive Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

