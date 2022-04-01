Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share, Trend by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Media Monitoring Tools Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Media Monitoring Tools Market by region.

Media Monitoring Tools Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Media Monitoring Tools Market .

Media Monitoring Tools basically allows you to track topics across print, online and broadcast media output. It is the process of monitoring media outlets in search of pieces of information mentioning particular topics. Information found in the media can have commercial, business, or scientific value. The increasing digitalization is driving the growth for the media monitoring tool market. For Instance: as per OECD, Internet traffic in some countries increased by up to 60% shortly after the outbreak (OECD, 2020a), underscoring the digital acceleration. Furthermore, increase in number of social media subscriber on various social media platforms and rise in penetration of smartphones is also likely to positively impact the growth of the market. For instance: as per Statista, in 2020, the global social penetration rate reached 49 percent. Also, increase in investment and organization spending in media is expected to create various new opportunity for the media monitoring tool market. However, increase in issues related to network security is expected to act as the major limitations for the growth of media monitoring tools market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Media Monitoring Tools market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization across the region. And the growth in automotive sector is also complimenting the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising population enormously and growing prerequisite for safety systems are the key factors which are encouraging the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Brand 24

Buffer

Hootsuite

Cision Ltd.

SentiOne

Sysomos Inc.

Factiva

Meltwater

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry:

IT and Telecom

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Media Monitoring Tools Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

